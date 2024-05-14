Kate Upton Makes Bombshell Return to “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” Cover in Red-Hot, Ruffled Bikini

The 2011 Rookie of the Year returns for the magazine's 60th Anniversary issue alongside fellow cover stars Chrissy Teigen, Gayle King and Hunter McGrady

John Nacion/Shutterstock Kate Upton in November 2023

Kate Upton is back!

The supermodel, actress and mom, 31, stars on yet another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover — and it’s one you don’t want to miss!

On May 14, the magazine released its milestone 60th anniversary issue with the Layover actress posing in a sexy black lace-up, one-piece with her hair blown out into effortless beach waves. Upton has been modeling for the publication since she made her debut in 2011 and was crowned that year’s Rookie of the Year. Upton had her first solo cover in 2012 and had the cover again in 2013. In 2014, she starred on the flip cover, and in 2017, she nabbed the cover again, making her the first model to have multiple covers.

Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady and Gayle King, who made a sizzling debut (which we should’ve seen coming after she posted those eye-popping swimsuit snaps to Instagram last November) round out the solo cover star roster.

.@SInow Swimsuit Issue cover stars @KateUpton and @HunterMcGrady tell CBS Mornings why being part of the legendary magazine has long been a dream for both of them, helping them find confidence and power: “It’s surreal every single time.” pic.twitter.com/UJpsLOyFHG — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 14, 2024

Because four knockout covers aren’t enough for a big anniversary issue, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is launching three additional collectible covers (yep, there are seven in total!) for its 60th Anniversary Legends shoot featuring 52 of the magazine's past and present icons including Brooklyn Decker, Christie Brinkley, Kate Love, Leyna Bloom, Lily Aldridge, Martha Stewart, Maye Musk, Molly Sims, Paulina Porizkova, Tyra Banks and Winnie Harlow (are you winded after absorbing all that star power?!).

“It's such a huge honor,” Upton told PEOPLE exclusively in April of being a part of the epic spread.

“It really speaks to really where fashion is going and the message that [Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s editor in chief] MJ Day wants to put out — women supporting women, showing different body types and having women speak for different things they believe in."

And wait — there’s more!

Joining those models are new and returning faces, such as Chanel Iman, Lori Harvey, TikToker Xandra Pohl, college athletes Alexa Massari, Jasmine Williams and Jillian Hayes, plus Brittany Mahomes, who was named a 2024 Rookie ahead of the Super Bowl in February.

All the photo shoots were captured by Yu Tsai in Mexico, Belize, Portugal and Hollywood, Fla.

The 60th Anniversary issue, out on newsstands May 17, is not only a celebration of the women involved, but the trajectory of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s history since it began in 1964.

“Over the past 60 years we have shattered stereotypes, embraced diversity, and championed inclusivity,” Day, who’s been a part of the magazine since 1999, said in a press release.

"While this year’s issue is a tribute to the recent past, it’s also a reminder of the work we must continue to do. We must remind women to challenge the status quo, to celebrate strength and confidence, and to inspire those around us to embrace their uniqueness and pursue their passions fearlessly.”

Pick up all of the covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit when it lands on newsstands on May 17.

