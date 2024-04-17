Kathy Griffin, who appeared on episode 1 of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' slams Larry David

Kathy Griffin was on the first-ever episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which came out in October 2000. But don't expect her to say anything nice about the show, nor its star Larry David.

"Larry David dumped me," she said to The Enquirer, going on to say it occurred following her infamous photo in which she held a bloody replica of former president Donald Trump's head.

"Not in a fun charming way. He's really not a pleasant person. He plays a version of himself on that show that he thinks he is," Griffin continued.

u0022Seinfeldu0022 co-creators Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld in the series finale of u0022Curb Your Enthusiasm.u0022

So does she have any thoughts about "Curb Your Enthusiasm" ending its 24-year run with its series finale earlier this month?

"I couldn't care less," Griffin said. "I couldn't care less because until they give a woman who looks like Larry, of Larry's age, that opportunity on HBO ... with an open checkbook and says, 'You can run this however you want. You can get the team you want. You can do anything you want, and you still get to look like that and be that age,' then I'll get off my high horse. But right now I'm too busy being bitter."

Comedian Kathy Griffin is coming to Cincinnati's Taft Theatre May 4.

The Enquirer reached out to Warner Brothers Discovery, HBO's parent company, and David's representation for comment.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' finale director explains 'Seinfeld' echoes: A 'big middle finger'

Griffin, who is currently embarking on her stand-up tour through Dec. 31, appeared on the first episode of the show, which aired for 12 seasons, called "The Pants Tent." She was also on two episodes of "Seinfeld," another series created by David.

Griffin's upcoming tour is centered around the various hardships she has endured in recent years, including a lung cancer diagnosis that resulted in the removal of half a lung.

She'll make stops in Cincinnati, Tampa, Los Angeles, New York City, Los Angeles and more.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kathy Griffin slams Larry David, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' after finale