Katie Holmes Brings Quiet Luxury to Filming Italy 2024 Red Carpet in Muted Flowing Long-sleeve Dress

Katie Holmes joined a bevy of A-list stars who attended the red carpet for Filming Italy in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The actress, writer and director’s latest feature, “Rare Objects,” screened at the international film festival.

For the red carpet occasion, Holmes brought her own take on the quiet luxury trend to the event. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum fashioned an elegant, flowing maxidress in a shade of light peach. The frock featured a belted waist and long, semi-sheer sleeves.

Katie Holmes attends the red carpet of the Filming Italy 2024 on June 23 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

The V-neckline of the dress also featured two bands of fabric cascading down the bodice of the garment past Holmes’ waist. Holmes added a pair of strappy metallic sandal heels to complete her look.

As for her accessories, Holmes wore a dainty gold necklace along with small earrings and a nose ring. When it came to her glam, the actress and filmmaker opted to keep it clean and natural. She wore her chocolate brown tresses down with soft curls and opted for a clean makeup look with the slightest hint of a berry-hued lip.

During the event, Holmes posed with an award she received from the Filming Italy festival. The “Rare Objects” director recently celebrated another accomplishment outside of her filmmaking work.

Holmes collaborated with French fashion brand A.P.C. for a new collection, which launched June 6, merging French elegance with a New York style sensibility. “I love vintage and truly enjoyed stepping into the memories of A.P.C. garments of the past,” Holmes said, regarding the way in which she put the collection together.

“Bringing the inspiration from collections from the early 2000s and working to make them modern and relevant to the 2024 customer was such a joyful and satisfying experience.” Holmes worked alongside Judith and Jean Touitou, who founded A.P.C. in 1987, on the collection.

“They welcomed my ideas and we built this together,” Holmes said of working with the Touitous. “I learned from their artistic eyes about shape, form and color. It has truly been a joy and a reminder that collaboration with kindness brings about beautiful and authentic work.”

