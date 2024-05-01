Katy Perry Jokingly Asks Orlando Bloom to ‘Put Your Socks Away’: 'Don't Need You to Climb Mount Everest'

The singer made the comments while praising Bloom over his new extreme sports show 'Orlando Bloom: To The Edge'

Katy Perry/Instagram Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (left) the picture of Bloom's socks (right)

Katy Perry is sharing a relatable moment with her fiancé Orlando Bloom!

The singer, 39, jokingly complained about Bloom, 47, not putting his socks away “in the right place” in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 30, after praising the actor over his new Peacock extreme sports series Orlando Bloom: To The Edge.

In a joint carousel post shared by the pair, Perry first wrote in the caption, “In a world of AI/deepfakin/green-screenin/vfxing/stunt doublin, etc., etc., my hero baby daddy @orlandobloom does it all and FOR REAL. If you haven’t seen #OnTheEdge on @peacock yet, buckle up and grab a ginger ale (like I did!) and stream it now …”

The American Idol panelist added, “(also honey check slide 9, CAN YOU PLEASE PUT YOUR SOCKS AWAY IN THE RIGHT PLACE FOR ONCE AND THEN FINALLY I WILL BE IMPRESSED I DON’T NEED YOU TO CLIMB MOUNT EVEREST OK).”



Katy Perry/Instagram Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Alongside her comments, Perry shared a photo of her finger pointing at a pair of Bloom’s black Nike socks slotted into a clothes hook beside an open cabinet.

She also added a big red circle over the socks in a funny addition to the snap to further highlight Bloom's laundry mishap.

Away from her joke comments, Perry and Bloom posed together in matching black outfits, with Perry gazing at Bloom as the pair stood arm-in-arm in the first photo shared. In a second photo, she pretended to karate kick the actor in the face as he leaned back.

Katy Perry/Instagram Katy Perry pretends to karate kick Orlando Bloom

Clips from Bloom’s new series To the Edge were also included in the post, showing the thrilling moment Bloom goes wingsuiting on the show.



In the first clip, Perry spoke to instructor Jack in a field ahead of Bloom taking the big jump.

“You’re packing those parachutes?” she asked, to which the instructor replied, “Yes ma'am. That's what I'm here for."

“... No funny business Jack,” Perry said. “You pack those parachutes the same way every time, right?”

Karwai Tang/WireImage Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at Wimbledon in 2023

“Don’t you worry, precious cargo,” Jack replied. “I’ll keep it squared away.”

“That’s right,” Perry responded. She is then seen in the clip looking up at the plane in which Bloom is flying as he takes his jump.

Bloom was seen in another clip from the show calling Perry after successfully completing a free dive as the pair caught up over Facetime.

Perry and Bloom got engaged in 2019. The pair share 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

