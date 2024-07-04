KC’s July 4 festival comes months after rally shooting. What security will be provided?

Reality Check is a Star series holding those with power to account and shining a light on their decisions. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email our journalists at RealityCheck@kcstar.com.

When Kansas Citians gather Thursday to celebrate Independence Day at Liberty Memorial’s Stars and Stripes Picnic and fireworks display, it will be just under five months since a mass shooting occurred during a Super Bowl victory rally at nearby Union Station.

After that shooting, many questions went unanswered about what Kansas City police did to keep the Chiefs parade and rally safe.

What about security at Thursday’s July 4 event?

A security official reached by phone Thursday at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, which is hosting the event, said 40 to 50 security officers will be on site. Kansas City Police Department spokesperson Capt. Jake Becchina added that 13 of them will be KCPD officers, and that more in the area are prepared to respond if necessary.

The museum official, who did not provide his name, said that the security efforts would include a mix of KCPD officers, museum security staff and private security officers from Allied Universal a Kansas City based security guard contractor. He added that there will likely be a security tent near the southeast lawn of the memorial.

A map of attractions and facilities at Kansas City’s 2024 Stars & Stripes Picnic is seen in this guide from the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Are firearms allowed?

When asked about the rules around firearms, the official said officers won’t be checking attendees’ bags — and that carrying firearms openly is allowed in Kansas City.

“You’re allowed to carry firearms,” the official said. “We don’t encourage it, but if we see it, we report it to (the) Kansas City Police Department and they will investigate.”

Becchina added that KCPD officers will also be on duty in the surrounding area.

“We have officers on duty in that area that are ready to respond to any issues that may arise to ensure anyone’s safety,” he told The Star via email.

An event map published by the National WWI Museum and Memorial shows two first aid tents on site: One just east of the museum, which will be closed during the event, and another near the southwest entrances to the event on Memorial Drive.

Other attractions at the event include a climbing wall, local vendors, food trucks and the fireworks display at 9:35 p.m. The north lawn and the memorial itself will be closed to visitors for the duration of the event, as the fireworks will be launched from the north lawn just across from Union Station. Visitors can watch them from anywhere south of the memorial.

Do you have more questions about security at large events in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.