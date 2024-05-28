Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Step Out Together for a Dinner Date in Los Angeles

Chic couple Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant dined at hot spot Giorgio Baldi

ShotbyNYP/BACKGRID Keanu Reeves steps out for a cozy date night with girlfriend Alexandra Grant at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on May 25, 2024.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are looking chic on their dinner date.

The couple, who have been linked since 2019, were spotted at Los Angeles hot spot Giorgio Baldi on Saturday, May 25.

The Matrix star, 59, wore a dark jacket and jeans, finishing the understated look with brown shoes and a gray scarf tied around his neck. On his way out to their car following the date, Reeves was approached by fans brandishing memorabilia to sign.

A smiling Grant, 51, sparkled in a shiny black top, dark pants and boots, a chunky gold chain necklace and — on her way into the restaurant — stylish sunglasses.

ShotbyNYP/BACKGRID Keanu Reeves steps out for a cozy date night with girlfriend Alexandra Grant at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on May 25, 2024.

Before making their romance public in 2019, the couple founded the publishing house X Artists’ Books and collaborated on two books that Reeves wrote and Grant, an accomplished visual artist, illustrated.



"This is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in," a source told PEOPLE in March, calling Grant “a rare gem."

In April, another source close to both referred to the “normal couple” as “homebodies," adding, "They'd much rather entertain at home. They often have friends over for dinner.”

Reeves and Grant have made recent exceptions to that routine, stepping out at the April 13 MOCA Gala 2024 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, and then this month's 19th Annual Hammer Museum Gala in The Garden, both in Los Angeles.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at the Hammer Museum's Gala in the Garden held at The Hammer Museum on May 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Giorgio Baldi is a favorite spot for Hollywood celebs, including recent diners Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber, and more. On May 21, Ben Affleck visited the Santa Monica restaurant with a small group while wife Jennifer Lopez was busy promoting her new movie.

Reeves will next be heard as a voice actor in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, followed by a reprisal of John Wick in 2025's Ballerina opposite Ana de Armas. Earlier this month, he was seen filming director Jonah Hill’s movie Outcome, the cast of which includes Matt Bomer and Reeves’ Feeling Minnesota costar Cameron Diaz.

The project features Reeves as a man named Reef, "a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.”



