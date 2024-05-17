Kelsea Ballerini Glows in Gold Gown on the 2024 ACM Awards Red Carpet — See Her Look

The nominee and performer arrived on the red carpet in an elegant dress

Jason Kempin/Getty Kelsea Ballerini attends the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas.

Nashville's golden girl Kelsea Ballerini arrived at the 2024 ACM Awards, where she stole the show with her style.

On Thursday, May 16, the 30-year-old country musician wore a gold halter turtleneck gown styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Heann and kept it simple with accessories. Ballerini wore her hair pulled back in a lower bun with a single, loose strand styled in front.

For her makeup, the face of CoverGirl and the Pantene healthy hair ambassador was glowing thanks to Kelsey Deenihan, who gave her a shimmery eye and a nude, glossy lip.

Ballerini, who performed a mash-up of her song "Mountain with a View" and "Stick Season" with Noah Kahan — was nominated for three ACM awards this year, including female artist of the year and album of the year.

Ballerini and boyfriend Chase Stokes recently brought their eye-catching couples' style to the Met Gala on Monday, May 6, where she posed in a 3-D floral gown and he shown next to her blazer (sans shirt) and pants, both by Michael Kors collection.

“I think what we like to do is just complement versus coordinate,” the Outer Banks star, 31, told PEOPLE of their approach to fashion in an exclusive interview ahead of the event.

John Shearer/WireImage Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, 2024.

For the Met Gala's afterparties, the "Penthouse" artist traded her romantic gown for a cheeky camel bra, panties and oversize blazer. In a series of behind-the-scenes photos she shared on Instagram, the star could be seen dancing (and taking a shot!) in the chic look.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at the CMT Awards in Austin on April 7, 2024.

The stylish couple was also photographed together at the 2024 CMT Awards. For the Monday, April 8 event, Ballerini wore a slinky red David Koma dress with lace paneling and a sheer skirt with Effy jewelry.



For Ballerini, who hosted the CMT awards, that was the first of eight additional looks, ranging from a sparkly mesh long-sleeve dress and a recreation of Margot Robbie's Barbie cowgirl costume to a sparkling sheer green, purple and blue sequin jumpsuit and a buttery yellow turtleneck dress with short sleeves and dramatic shoulders.



The country superstar has been on a hot style streak for months. In November 2023, she arrived at the CMA Awards in a draped, one-shoulder gown from Christian Siriano's spring/summer 2024 collection. The design featured a thigh-high slit and soft pleating at the waist. She completed the look with matching ballerina pink sandals, statement earrings and an Old Hollywood-inspired red lip.

Jason Kempin/Getty Kelsea Ballerini attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

In September, she attended the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards wearing a custom Coach little black (turtleneck!) dress. The backless silhouette added a sexy accent to the dazzling sequin number.

Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Kelsea Ballerini arrives to the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by McEntire, will stream live on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Texas on Thursday, May 16.

