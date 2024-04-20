Ken Buck Rips 'Moscow Marjorie' Taylor Greene For Sinking Below 1 Wicked Level

Former Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) knocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for “acting completely irresponsibly” on Friday amid her opposition to delivering aid to Ukraine.

Greene has threatened to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) over his support for passing a bill that provides aid to the country in its war against Russia. She’s also shared false claims about the presence of Nazism in Ukraine, talk that’s been embraced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Buck, who left Congress last month after announcing that he wouldn’t seek another term back in the fall, repeated his “Moscow Majorie” nickname for the Georgia Republican during an interview with CNN’s Erica Hill.

“Well, ‘Moscow Marjorie’ has reached a new low,” said Buck after Hill tossed to a clip of Russian TV personalities claiming Greene as “running Congress” and “believes Americans should help Putin win.”

He continued, “You know, during the Russian Revolution, Lenin talked about American journalists who were writing glowing reports about Russia at the time as ‘useful idiots’ and I don’t even think that Marjorie reaches that level of being a ‘useful idiot’ here.”

Buck said Greene is mouthing Russian propaganda and added that she’s “really hurting” U.S. foreign policy in the process.

“She’s acting completely irresponsibly,” Buck said.

“And, again, when history looks at this period of time, Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukraine is fighting for its freedom, and we should be with the freedom fighters in this war.”

