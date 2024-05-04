Kendall Jenner Wears Checkered Keyhole Dress to F1 Sprint in Miami

On Friday, Kendall Jenner attended the Sprint Qualifying prior to the F1 Grand Prix in Miami, walking in the Pitlane amidst contestants and other racing fans. The 28-year-old model was wearing a checkered tan and brown dress with spaghetti straps and a keyhole cutout at the bust. The skirt ended just at the knees, and she paired the look with black loafers.

Clive Rose - Formula 1

Jenner left her hair down and wore a pair of black sunglasses and silver hoop earrings for accessories. Later, she wore a Tommy Hilfiger look that the brand shared on their Instagram page. In the photos, The Kardashians star was wearing blue jeans, a white button-down shirt, and a black belt to cinch in her waist. This is the first year the fashion brand has sponsored a car at F1.

It seems as though the 818 Tequila brand founder is gearing up for summer with these ensembles, but she recently shared a Beauty Secrets video on Vogue for the “spring French girl look.”

The routine focuses on skin care, and Jenner began by saying, “I usually start with a little gua sha using a 100 per cent virgin coconut oil and I love it ‘cos it’s thick and the gua sha just slides. So the reason I do it before I wash my face is because I’m using a lot of heavy oils and to make sure the oils come off of my face, I cleanse after.”

Kendall added, “I am super, super anal about washing my face because I am acne-prone. I had acne my whole childhood. Some of my adult life. So I am super on top of my routine... I feel like I’m in a good place right now. I get hormonal acne, sometimes I’ll get little breakouts when I’m around my period.”

There was some added color—the model put on some red lipstick and gave it a smudged look with her finger.

“I’m into this no liner, kind of smudged out lip moment,” she explained. “I saw this on TikTok and success! This is my spring French girl make-up look.”

