Kendji Girac: French singer who won The Voice seriously injured in shooting

French singer Kendji Girac pictured at Cannes Film Festival in 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

Popular French singer Kendji Girac is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot in the chest.

The 27-year-old singer - widely known as Kendji - rose to fame on music show The Voice.

French media reported he was shot and injured while visiting a traveller site in Biscarrosse, a town on France’s south-west coast, around 45 miles from Bordeaux.

Police were reportedly called to the scene around 5.30am local time on Monday (6.30am in the UK).

The singer was taken to a hospital in Bordeaux in a “very serious condition”, French media reported.

He was said to be conscious on Monday.

French news outlet BFMTV described the shooting as a “domestic accident”, saying the singer was shot in the chest, sustaining an exit wound to his back.

Kenji won season three of The Voice: La Plus Belle Voix as part of Team Mika. He has released five studio albums.