Kendji Girac: French singer who won The Voice seriously injured in shooting

Lydia Chantler-Hicks
·1 min read
French singer Kendji Girac pictured at Cannes Film Festival in 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)
Popular French singer Kendji Girac is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot in the chest.

The 27-year-old singer - widely known as Kendji - rose to fame on music show The Voice.

French media reported he was shot and injured while visiting a traveller site in Biscarrosse, a town on France’s south-west coast, around 45 miles from Bordeaux.

Police were reportedly called to the scene around 5.30am local time on Monday (6.30am in the UK).

The singer was taken to a hospital in Bordeaux in a “very serious condition”, French media reported.

He was said to be conscious on Monday.

French news outlet BFMTV described the shooting as a “domestic accident”, saying the singer was shot in the chest, sustaining an exit wound to his back.

Kenji won season three of The Voice: La Plus Belle Voix as part of Team Mika. He has released five studio albums.

