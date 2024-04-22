Kendji Girac: French singer who won The Voice seriously injured in shooting
Popular French singer Kendji Girac is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot in the chest.
The 27-year-old singer - widely known as Kendji - rose to fame on music show The Voice.
French media reported he was shot and injured while visiting a traveller site in Biscarrosse, a town on France’s south-west coast, around 45 miles from Bordeaux.
Police were reportedly called to the scene around 5.30am local time on Monday (6.30am in the UK).
The singer was taken to a hospital in Bordeaux in a “very serious condition”, French media reported.
He was said to be conscious on Monday.
French news outlet BFMTV described the shooting as a “domestic accident”, saying the singer was shot in the chest, sustaining an exit wound to his back.
Kenji won season three of The Voice: La Plus Belle Voix as part of Team Mika. He has released five studio albums.