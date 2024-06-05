How Kentucky is celebrating 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Greatest Generation

On the 80th anniversary of the military invasion that toppled Nazi Germany, Kentucky Thursday will be celebrating the 80th anniversary of D-Day and World War II veterans across the commonwealth.

Code-named “Overlord,” the June 6, 1944, invasion involved 7,000 ships and landing crafts and almost 133,000 troops from the US, Great Britain, Canada and other allied nations. They stormed the beaches of Normandy and took the first steps in liberating France.

But the invasion came at a breathtaking toll: Allied casualties during the landing numbered 10,300.

This is how Kentucky is commemorating the historical day Thursday.

Honor Flight Bluegrass

At least 17 World War II veterans will take to the sky Thursday in recognition of the anniversary.

The Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund is sponsoring a WWⅡ B-25 bomber named “Miss Mitchell” to fly veterans at Bowman Field in Louisville.

As of June 2, 17 veterans ages 97-101 were registered, but Jeff Thoke, the chairman of Honor Flight Bluegrass said there are still available slots.

Honor Flight Bluegrass honors America’s World War II, Korean and Vietnam wars. The group flies veterans to memorials in Washington, D.C., to honor their service and sacrifices.

Thoke said the event is free and open to the public. There will be three flights Thursday at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

He’s hoping for big crowds at the airport, 3345 Roger E. Schupp St., which is about five miles from downtown Louisville.

“Of the 16,000,000 men and women who served during WWII, only an estimated 100,000 remain. Time is of the essence to show them honor and appreciation,” he said.

Paul Jones, a 101-year-old Kentucky native who fought in World War II, will be part of the flight. He served in the Navy.

He served for three years flying planes over the Atlantic Ocean almost every night. He spent an additional 20 years in the reserves.

“It’s always good to get off the ground,” Jones told the Herald-Leader.

While not directly involved in the D-Day invasion, Jones said he reflects often on the significance of the invasion and what it led to, the surrender of Germany 11 months later.

“How proud I am to have been part of the team that helped accomplish it, and they call us the greatest generation,” Jones said.

Those enlisted in the nation’s military “have the power to preserve our freedom,” he said.

Kentucky Aviation Museum

The Lexington community also will recognize the D-Day anniversary at the local air museum.

The Aviation Museum of Kentucky is highlighting a Piper-built L-4 plane — a type of plane used in the D-Day invasion.

“It may be the only aircraft type on display around the Commonwealth that was used in the June 6, 1944, invasion,” museum officials said in a news release.

Dean Hammond, a museum board trustee, said the low-flying plane was used to give commanders a perspective of the battle area that couldn’t be seen from the ground.

The aircraft currently on display in the museum was sent to England for a reenactment of the invasion. It was flown across the English Channel.

“We’ve got plenty of history here, but the aviation museum is also an educational center and so we’re going forward,” Hammond said.

The museum, he said, is emphasizing aerospace and aviation because as Kentucky is one of the leading aerospace producers in the country.

Locals can get involved with the museum by visiting the L-4 or signing up for the Aerospace Career Camp here.

The museum is adjacent to the Blue Grass Airport at 4029 Airport Road. Thursday’s hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The City of Lexington

Lexington will be partnering with multiple local centers and agencies to host a D-Day and World War II-themed program at the Kentucky Theatre from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The partners are the Kentucky Theatre, Kentucky Educational Television (KET), The Nunn Center, the Lexington Public Library Kentucky Room, Lexington History Museum, Lexington Sister Cities and Full Field Agency.

Fred Mills, general manager of the Kentucky Theatre, said the program is recognizing eight Fayette, County service members who died on D-Day.

“In addition to commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, this event is a remembrance of eight fallen soldiers with connections to Lexington who are buried in the Normandy American Cemetery,” Kentucky Theatre officials said.

There will be short films, a KET-provided documentary, remarks from Mayor Linda Gorton, Congressman Andy Barr and UK President Eli Capilouto.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the itinerary visit the Kentucky Theatre website here.





