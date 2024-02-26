Kentucky man who used movie prop money to buy pickup truck sentenced to prison

A Kentucky man who used movie prop money to buy a pickup truck and other items has been sentenced to four years and four months in federal prison.

A judge also fined Timothy Noble $8,200.

Noble, 35, of Melbourne, in Campbell County located in Northern Kentucky, had been in custody for a year before he was sentenced and received credit for that time, leaving his remaining sentence at 40 months, according to court records.

Using a fake name, Noble responded to an advertisement on Facebook Marketplace for a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche in April 2022.

The seller agreed to take $4,700 for the vehicle, but discovered after Noble left with the truck that Noble had given him six real $100 bills and 41 fake ones, according to the court record.

Noble used movie prop money he bought through Amazon.

Two weeks after buying the truck, Noble used fake money to buy a trailer in Ohio, using the truck to tow it, and then bought another trailer with counterfeit money two days later in another Ohio county, according to a sentencing memo from the prosecutor, Assistant U,S. Attorney Andrew A. Spievack.

That same day, Noble tried to use fake money for another purchase but the seller recognized the cash wasn’t real and reported the incident to police, who found Noble in the pickup truck with more than $26,000 in counterfeit bills, according to the prosecution memo.

Noble told police he didn’t try to pass the fake bills at gas stations because the clerks handle enough money to spot counterfeit bills, then “regretfully acknowledged that he just told on himself,” Spievack said in the memo.

The conviction in federal court was Noble’s 11th theft-related conviction, with other cases still pending, according to the sentencing memo.

Noble’s attorney, Stefanie L. Durstock, said in a court document that he had a long history of substance abuse and was using heroin Percocet and Xanax daily when he was arrested.

Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves sentenced Noble Feb. 21.

