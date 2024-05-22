Khloé Kardashian Shows Off New 'Strawberry Red' Hair: ‘Strawberry Shortcake Vibes’

'The Kardashians' star revealed her new locks in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, May 21

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is switching up her style.

Showcasing her new "strawberry red" locks after ditching her usual blonde, The Kardashians star, 39, shared a series of snaps on her Instagram on Tuesday, May 21.

“Strawberry Shortcake Vibes 🍓🍓,” her caption under a carousel post read. “Thank you my sweet @traceycunningham1 for giving me the prettiest strawberry red 🍓 @priscillavalles Glam: @ash_kholm @hairinel.”

In the first shot, Kardashian flashed a beaming smile as she closed her eyes and raised up her arms while wearing her hair in a middle parting and loose waves.

Sporting a strapless brown bodycon dress, the Good American co-founder swayed her head to the side in the following snap before placing her hands on her legs in the third photo and smiling at the camera in the final picture.

"😍," commented Paris Hilton, while her best pal Malika Haqq added, "Well you aren’t short of cake boo 😍."

Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou also shared that she was a fan of the reality star's new look, adding, "OBSESSED WITH THIS HAIR!!!!!

The mom of two also showed off her new hair on her Instagram Stories in a snap taken in her gym. Wearing a navy blue tank top, leggings and white sneakers, Kardashian wore her strawberry locks in a messy bun as she took a mirror selfie by her dumbbells.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian in her gym

This isn't the first time the star has experimented with a red hair color.

Early last month, Kardashian debuted her copper locks in a new campaign for Fabletics. She unveiled her auburn hair in photos released for her latest collection with the brand, titled Khloé V3.

"The red hair on you!!!!!😍🔥," wrote Vanessa Bryant in the comments section.

The same day as Kardashian revealed her strawberry red locks, she also shared a carousel post on Instagram of her “moments in May.”

Following an outdoor snap of some pink flowers in her backyard, Kardashian posed alongside her mother Kris Jenner and Kris' cousin Cici.

The post, which was captioned “Moments in May ✨🌻🌙,” also featured Kardashian's daughter True, 6, helping to brush her little brother Tatum’s teeth in the bathtub, as well as the thank you note she received from her niece Dream, 7.

Adding more snaps of her children and their latest cat, Baby Kitty, Kardashian finished the post with a quote that read, “If it makes you happy, then it is not a waste of time."

