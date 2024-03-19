When do kids go back to school? Term and holiday dates for 2024

Schoolchildren in the UK have two weeks off for Christmas (PA Wire)

Most schoolchildren have enjoyed two weeks’ holiday over Christmas and the New Year, before heading back to school in the second week of January.

They’ve also recently enjoyed February half term.

Now, the Easter holiday period is only a couple of weeks away.

School term dates can vary by local council, and individual schools may host their inset days at the beginning and end of term.

Therefore, parents should check with their child’s school for the exact term dates. But, for a general idea of when the next school holidays are, keep reading.

When do kids go back to school after Christmas?

Most schoolchildren will go back to school on Monday, January 8, 2024.

When was the last school half-term in 2024?

The last half-term took place in February, occurring for most schools in England from Monday, February 12 until Friday, February 16.

When are the Easter holidays in 2024?

The Easter holidays will begin on Friday, March 29, and will last for two weeks, ending on Friday, April 12. Children will be back in school on Monday, April 15.

When is the May half-term in 2024?

The May half-term will begin on Monday, May 27, and will end on Friday, May 31. Children will be back in school on Monday, June 3.

When do kids break up for summer in 2024?

Children will break up from school on Wednesday, July 24. Most children will be back in school on Monday, September 2, after six weeks off.

Bank holidays during the 2023-2024 school year

Several bank holidays will take place during the 2023-2024 school year, with most taking place around school holidays.

Good Friday on March 29

Easter Monday on April 1

Early May bank holiday on May 6

Spring bank holiday on May 27

Summer bank holiday on August 26

Once again, make sure to check with your child’s school for their exact term dates, as holidays and inset days can vary. The information should be available on the school’s website or your local council’s website.