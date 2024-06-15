Kim Kardashian Is Being Called Out After She Complained About Having To Spend Her Birthday With Her Kids And Likened It To Torture

The star has been incredibly honest about how much she is struggling as a single parent after her and Ye’s 2021 split, and just last week, she got brutally honest about the situation on her family reality show

The Hollywood Curtain / GC Images

The star has been incredibly honest about how much she is struggling as a single parent after her and Ye’s 2021 split, and just last week, she got brutally honest about the situation on her family reality show "The Kardashians," where she confessed: “I just can’t do it anymore.”

However, Kardashian's comments about her kids on this week’s episode of the show haven't been so well-received, with the star being called out after she likened spending her birthday with her children to torture.

Hulu via Disney+

However, Kardashian's comments about her kids on this week’s episode of the show haven't been so well-received, with the star being called out after she likened spending her birthday with her children to torture.

The conversation started when Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, asked: “How was your birthday with the kids?”



“I thought my birthday, I’d have the day to myself,” Kardashian replied. “I was stuck doing everything that everyone else wanted to do. I was stuck watching YouTube unboxing videos on my birthday, I had a FIFA tournament, Color Me Mine — you should see the ugly thing I made.”

“Like, this is not what I wanted to be doing on my birthday,” she continued. “I need to sit my kids down and be like: ‘This isn’t Mother’s Day, like, this is my day. Do you think a mom wants to go to Color Me Mine one more time? On her birthday? Whose birthday is it?'”

Hulu via Disney+

“Like, this is not what I wanted to be doing on my birthday,” she continued. “I need to sit my kids down and be like: ‘This isn’t Mother’s Day, like, this is my day. Do you think a mom wants to go to Color Me Mine one more time? On her birthday? Whose birthday is it?'”

“I was tortured,” Kardashian concluded. “Just make me breakfast, that’s a great birthday.”

In a confessional, Kardashian was then asked what her “perfect birthday” would have been, to which she replied: “To lock my door, not get out of my bed, and eat cookies and cream ice cream all day long. That’s what would have been my dream, but no, no one cares about my dreams. Not my kids, at least.”

Hulu via Disney+

In a confessional, Kardashian was then asked what her “perfect birthday” would have been, to which she replied: “To lock my door, not get out of my bed, and eat cookies and cream ice cream all day long. That’s what would have been my dream, but no, no one cares about my dreams. Not my kids, at least.”

And her comments struck a chord with viewers at home, who discussed Kardashian's birthday woes across multiple Reddit forums — with many saying that it was inappropriate for her to share her feelings on TV, meaning that one day her kids may see.

“I would never in a million years say that around my children or on a platform they can see it. It may just be ‘complaining’ to you, but to them, it hurts,” one person wrote.

Hulu via Disney+

“I would never in a million years say that around my children or on a platform they can see it. It may just be ‘complaining’ to you, but to them, it hurts,” one person wrote.

“I don't know what Kim is trying to do or achieve, but this is something that should've been kept on the editing floor and not shared at all,” another agreed. “Every episode she's complaining about her kids, it's too much, it's not cute. She's opening and setting her kids, especially North, up for harsh criticism and that's not fair.”



“I get wanting to do what you want to do on your birthday, or wanting time for yourself. But, can you imagine, thinking you're finally spending some quality time with your mum and she shits all over you like this,” somebody else wrote. “My heart breaks for those beautiful children.”



Another fan couldn’t help but compare Kim’s mentality to her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s, pointing out: “Only Kim would describe spending time with her kids as torture. Kim is the complete opposite of her sisters. Kourtney last year spent her birthday with her kids and step children and she was the happiest of all!”



While another sassily threw Kardashian's infamous 2022 quote back at her as they wrote: “No one wants to parent their kids these days. Get your f*** ass up and work!”

The Kardashians can be streamed on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally.