Kim Kardashian Is a Brunette Again at Saint’s Basketball Game

On Friday, Kim Kardashian attended the basketball game for her son Saint in Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles, revealing she was back to being a sultry brunette after dabbling in being a platinum blonde. The SKIMS founder was wearing a fitted brown top with matching leggings and a pair of black knee-high boots. In one hand she held a small brown purse and left her new brown waves down over her shoulders.

The star has been enjoying her blonde hair on Instagram, posting lots of photos in cute outfits that compliment the style.

On a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the reality TV star talked about how she wanted to continue acting after a role in American Horror Story: Delicate. The conversation led to some revelations in which Kardashian stated that she only believed she had “ten years” where she would “still look good.”



“I can do a movie a year, I’ve got about ten years where I still look good, so that’s all I’ve got in me and then I’ll take some time off...That’s my ten-year plan,” she claimed. “I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion and I don’t have it. I’m not gonna be gaining 500 lbs for a role...that’s not where I need to be. How am I gonna cry? How am I gonna be scared out of my mind?”

In this same episode, both Kendall and Kylie Jenner discussed body image, saying that it was comments from outside the family that gave them a warped view of their looks.

“I just hear nasty things about myself all the time,” Kylie stated. “I’m kind of like, so numb to people talking about my looks at this point, and I just want to know why on the internet no one says anything or thinks that it’s okay.”



She shared that she had been attempting a more natural looking style, going on a “journey” over the past year, dissolving “half” of her lip filler.

“I think with me it’s never going to change,” she added.



You Might Also Like