Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Celebrate Psalm's 5th Birthday with Sweet Posts: 'Such a Blessing'

"I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom!" Kim told her youngest child while sharing multiple photographs

kim Kardashian/Instagram; Kris Jenner Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner celebrate Psalm's 5th birthday.

Psalm West is 5!

On Thursday, May 9, Kim Kardashian, 43, led the Kardashian-Jenners' birthday tributes to her son, sharing multiple cute photos taken over the years on Instagram.

Kim — who shares Psalm with her ex-husband, Kanye West, 46 — posted two adorable images of Psalm wrapped in a towel as she cuddled him while lying on a fluffy pillow.

Among the carousel of photos, Kim shared some sweet selfies of the pair posing for the camera, as well as some snaps showing Psalm posing with his toy quad bike and some mini cars.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim kardashian and her son Pslam

Related: Kim Kardashian's Waist-Snatching 2024 Met Gala Corset Sparked Controversy. 2 Days Later, She Did It Again

Kim's daughter, Chicago, 6, and son Saint, 8, also featured in the photos. "My baby! My sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy turns 5 years old today! I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom!" the SKIMS founder, who also shares daughter North, 10, with West, wrote in the caption.

"Your calm energy is much appreciated in our house hold lol. You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week!" she added. "I’ve never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I’ve made of your sleeps! I love you so much always and forever ♾️"

Kim also shared some shots of the toy Cybertruck her youngest child got for his birthday on her Instagram Stories. "Now you match mommy, huh?" Kim said from behind the camera in one clip.

kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and Pslam

Kris Jenner, 68, also shared a cute message to mark her grandsons' birthday, posting multiple newer and older photos of Psalm on Instagram.

The momager held Psalm on her knee while wearing a sheer floral dress in two sweet images, while another showed her kissing her grandson as a baby, and a further shot showed her cradling a slightly bigger Psalm in her arms while he drank some milk.

"Happy birthday to my amazing grandson Psalm, who is truly one of the lights and loves of my heart and my life! Thank you for being such a blessing in all of our lives my Psalmy and for putting a huge smile on my face every time we are together," Kris wrote in the caption.

Kris Jenner/Instagram Kris Jenner and Pslam

Related: Kim Kardashian Calls Breathing an 'Art Form' as She's Sucked into 2024 Met Gala Corset in BTS Video

"Thank you for asking me to play musical chairs with you the other day. It really meant the world to me lol! The joy you bring and the happiness you give to all of of us is such a beautiful gift," she continued, adding: "You are the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend."

"You are such a great athlete, and so talented, smart, kind, generous, caring, creative, and the best scooter rider I’ve ever seen. I love you to the moon and back!! Love, Lovey ❤️❤️❤️," the reality star concluded.

Khloé Kardashian, 39, shared a glimpse of Psalm's birthday celebrations, posting a photo of his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cake on her Instagram Stories, along with a video of the Kardashian-Jenner kids bouncing on a trampoline.

"Happy birthday Psalm," a message on the cake read.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.