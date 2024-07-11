‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Kathryn Hahn Has X-Rated Comeback To Trump's Weird Challenge

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Kathryn Hahn on Wednesday gave Donald Trump a not-so-subtle reminder of allegations he had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump earlier this week challenged President Joe Biden to play him at golf.

“It will be among the most watched sporting events in history,” Trump declared. “I will give him 10 strokes aside.”

“Ten strokes?” said Hahn. “That’s nine more than he lasted with Stormy!”

Trump has denied allegations of the affair. However, his attempts to buy her silence ahead of the 2016 election ultimately led to his conviction in May on 34 felony charges in New York.

Hahn is starring in the upcoming “Agatha All Along” series on Disney+ set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out her full monologue below: