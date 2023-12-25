King Charles makes major departure from Queen in his Christmas speech

King Charles delivered the second Christmas address of his reign as monarch and it was noteworthy for what it included as well as what - and who - it left out.

While his mother Queen Elizabeth II traditionally opted for a family-centred speech with images of her children and relatives in the backdrop, the King’s speech left out any mention of his loved ones at all.

However, a brief glance of Prince William and Kate were seen.

No photos were seen in his annual festive address (ITN)

Charles’s speech this year has been dubbed ‘The Green Speech' (PA)

In 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan and Prince Andrew were notably missing from the Queen’s speech table following a turbulent year for the royals and now it seems that King Charles has ditched the tradition altogether.

Some commentators suggested that the move was made to avoid the awkward choice to include or exclude Harry and Meghan.

The two were absent from Christmas day celebrations although rumours swirled that there could be a possible reconciliation at Sandringham over the festive period.

Last month, it was reported the couple would not turn down an invite to spend Christmas at Sandringham if they were asked, amid rumours that a reunion between Harry and Charles could be on the horizon.

Harry and Meghan did not celebrate Christmas with the royals this year (REUTERS)

The speculation was prompted by details of a “warm” phone conversation between the father and son, after they spoke for the first time in six months on the occasion of Charles’s 75th birthday.

However, it appears this did not transpire and Charles’ address dubbed “The Green Speech” instead focused on themes of sustainability and the climate crisis with many “green” elements to the setting of the broadcast.

Set against backdrop of a living christmas tree, the first time in his two-year reign, his speech focused on themes of hope amid the “increasingly tragic conflict around the world”.

Queen Elizabeth giving her annual Christmas day message in 2018 with pictures of her family (AP)

Queen Elizabeth during her first Christmas address to the nation (PA)

From the tree’s branches hung natural and sustainable decorations, including hand-turned wood, dried oranges, glass baubles, pine cones and paper.

The monarch, who is a long-time green campaigner drove home this message, by opting to have the tree replanted after the broadcast.

Footage was shown of Charles and Camilla visiting a food distribution hub in Oxfordshire to launch his Coronation Food Project.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were also featured in a clip, helping scouts from the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough renovate their hut and grounds, as part of The Big Help Out event, during the coronation celebration weekend.