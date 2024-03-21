Kings center Domantas Sabonis posts league-leading 24th triple-double in win over Raptors

There was no letting up from the Sacramento Kings north of the border.

The Kings, who have made letdown games common this season, took care of the struggling and shorthanded Toronto Raptors, winning 123-89 on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena.

Sacramento improved to 7-3 since the All-Star break and remained in sixth place in the Western Conference standings. The Kings (40-28) entered the night percentage points ahead of the Dallas Mavericks, who come to Sacramento for two games next week.

The Kings were paced by De’Aaron Fox’s 20 points and Malik Monk’s 17. Harrison Barnes added 16 points.

Domantas Sabonis notched his 51st consecutive double-double and his league-leading 24th triple-double. He had 13 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Fox and Sabonis both watched the fourth quarter from the bench after Sacramento took a 34-point lead after three.

Sabonis’ double-double streak is the 14th-longest in NBA history, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Moses Malone. It’s the second-longest streak since the ABA-NBA merger. His 38 triple-doubles since the start of last season are second most in the NBA.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points to lead the Raptors (23-46).

The Kings led by as many as 38 points in the third quarter. That allowed them to sit key players in the fourth ahead of Thursday’s game against the Washington Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Raptors, who entered the night 12th in the Eastern Conference, were missing four starters: Scottie Barnes (left hand fracture), RJ Barrett (personal reasons), Immanuel Quickley (personal reasons) and Jakob Poeltl (torn ligament in left hand). Toronto has lost eight in a row.

The Kings took control of the game in the second quarter when they doubled up the Raptors 36-18 and hit halftime leading by 23. Fox and Monk each had 15 points in the first half while Sacramento limited Toronto to 40% shooting.

The Kings were coming off an overtime win in Memphis than was closer that head coach Mike Brown liked given the Grizzlies were also missing several rotation players.

Brown noted after that game Sacramento allowed 23 second-chance points. The Kings had the advantage 18-5 in that number during the first half Wednesday. They also made Toronto pay for turnovers, scoring 17 points off 11 giveaways.

They finished with 23 second-chance points and 27 points off Raptors turnovers through three quarters before garbage time. Sacramento outscored the Raptors 67-38 in the second and third quarters.

For the Raptors, Barrett has been away from the team mourning the death of his younger brother, who died last week after reportedly falling ill. Wednesday marked Barrett’s fourth game away from the team. The Raptors don’t have a timetable for his return.

Fox registered a steal in the first quarter, extending his streak to 14 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA. He finished with two steals.

Huerter not with team

The Kings didn’t have an official update on guard Kevin Huerter after he dislocated his left shoulder in Monday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He did not travel with the team to Toronto. Second-year pro Keon Ellis started in his place, posting six points, four steals and a block. He had five blocks and a steal Monday after Huerter’s exit.

Huerter sustained the injury during the first quarter on a fastbreak layup attempt when Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane hit his left arm. The 25-year-old required help off the floor and immediately went to the locker room.

Recent history suggests NBA players who suffer dislocated shoulders are often out weeks, which is notable given the Kings’ regular-season schedule ends April 14, 27 days after the injury occurred.

Fernandez ready to lead Team Canada

Scotiabank Arena will always hold significance for Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez. The Kings’ lead assistant earned his first NBA win in a head coaching role last season after taking over when Brown was ejected during Sacramento’s last trip to Toronto in December 2022.

Fernandez on Wednesday had a rare pregame press conference for an assistant coach, meeting with Canadian reporters to discuss the upcoming summer Olympics. Fernandez will coach Team Canada in Paris.

The Canadian team is expected to be a medal contender in Paris. The roster won’t be finalized until later, but Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nuggets standout Jamal Murray could form the starting back court, while Andrew Wiggins, Barrett, Dillon Brooks and Luguentz Dort could also be in the mix.

Fernandez said the Kings remain his top priority until the end of the season, but he’s been able to keep tabs on Canadian roster candidates throughout the campaign without losing focus.

“It’s pretty cool because you don’t get away from it,” Fernandez said. “I’m focused on what I’m doing right now, but a lot of things can help me in the near future. ... I’m focused on the season right now and then after that just bring the same excitement to the first day of training camp.”