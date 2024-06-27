Kings draft pick Devin Carter is uncertain to play in NBA Summer League. Here’s why

The newest member of the Sacramento Kings might not be able to play in Summer League.

Devin Carter, the guard from Providence the Kings selected with the No. 13 pick Wednesday, is dealing with a non-specified shoulder injury, leaving his status uncertain for the California Classic or when NBA Summer League shifts to Las Vegas in mid-July.

“We know he’s dealing with (a shoulder injury),” Kings general manager Monte McNair said Wednesday night. “I think we got to get him in here and get with our doctors and just see what it is. But when we get through the draft process, our docs are confident. We’ve been in touch with his team. We’re confident it’s not a long term issue.”

McNair did not indicate Carter’s injury impacted the team’s opinion of his draft stock, nor did he say if the Kings red flagged the injury.

The Kings are hosting the California Classic on July 2, 3 and 5 with their summer team expected to play Team China, the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets. The Summer League shifts to Las Vegas beginning July 12 and runs through July 22.

Carter, 22, appeared in 33 games in each of the past two seasons for the Friars. From his junior to senior seasons, he improved his scoring from 13 points per game to 19.7 and his rebounding from 4.9 to 8.7.

He’s the son of 13-year NBA veteran Anthony Carter, who was an assistant coach on George Karl’s staff for the Kings in 2015-16, and has also worked for the Miami Heat under Erik Spoelstra. He’s currently on the staff with the Memphis Grizzlies under Taylor Jenkins.

Devin Carter said he had in-person visits with eight teams leading up to the first round on Wednesday. He said he had “authentic” interactions with Kings power brokers during his visit and he wasn’t surprised he wound up getting taken by Sacramento.

“That’s the team that I felt was going to pick me,” Carter said via video call. “I felt like I had a very (good) workout with them, meetings and everything with the decision makers, everything was just perfect in my eyes and I think we all clicked.”