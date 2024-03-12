Kings vs. Bucks: Keegan Murray, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton injury updates

The status of a few key players is in question as the Kings prepare to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Kings are listing forward Keegan Murray as questionable due to a left ankle sprain. Sasha Vezenkov has been out for over a month with a right ankle sprain.

Murray hurt his ankle when Dillon Brooks stepped on his foot in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 112-104 loss to the Houston Rockets. Murray left the game with 1:46 remaining and appeared to be limping slightly as he headed back to the locker room. He returned to the bench in the final minute but did not reenter the game.

The Bucks are listing two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable despite right knee tendinitis. Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain) and MarJon Beauchamp (back spasms) are questionable.

The Kings (36-27) are seventh in the Western Conference, one game behind the Phoenix Suns for the No. 6 seed and percentage points ahead of the No. 8 Dallas Mavericks. The top six teams will earn automatic playoff berths. The next four will have to fight their way into the playoffs through the play-in tournament.

The Bucks (42-23) are second in the Eastern Conference. They are eight games behind the conference-leading Boston Celtics and one game ahead of the third-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

This will be the second and final meeting between the Kings and Bucks this season. The Bucks beat the Kings 143-142 in overtime on Jan. 14 in Milwaukee when Damian Lillard hit a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Scouting Sacramento

De’Aaron Fox is eighth in the NBA in scoring. He averages 27.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals.

Domantas Sabonis averages 20.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He has recorded 46 consecutive double-doubles and continues to lead the league in rebounding, double-doubles (59) and triple-doubles (22).

Malik Monk is putting up 15.7 points and 5.3 assists per game. Murray averages 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Harrison Barnes is averaging 12.1 points while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range.

Kevin Huerter averages 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range. However, over the past six games, Huerter has averaged 5.3 points on 34.1% shooting from the field and 20% shooting from beyond the arc.

Scouting Milwaukee

The Bucks are coming to Sacramento to conclude a four-game California road trip. They suffered back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers before beating the Los Angeles Clippers 124-117 on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo continues to be a force in his 11th NBA season. The Greek Freak is averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Lillard is the team’s second-leading scorer in his first season with the Bucks. He is averaging 24.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Middleton averages 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Bobby Portis (13.2 points, 7.1 rebounds), Brook Lopez (12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds) and Malik Beasley (11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds) are also playing key roles for Milwaukee.

Bucks at Kings

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Golden 1 Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: Kings -1.5

Over/under: 235.5

Injury report

Bucks: PROBABLE — Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee). QUESTIONABLE — MarJon Beauchamp (back); Khris Middleton (ankle). OUT — Jaylin Galloway (G League); Chris Livingston (G League); Ryan Rollins (G League); TyTy Washington (G League).

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — Keegan Murray (ankle). OUT — Jordan Ford (G League); Mason Jones (G League); Jalen Slawson (G League); Sasha Vezenkov (ankle).

