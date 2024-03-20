Kings vs. Raptors: Western Conference playoff race, injury updates and scouting reports

The Kings will face another shorthanded opponent when they open a three-game road trip against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena, but they have a few injury issues of their own.

The Kings have ruled Kevin Huerter out after he dislocated his left shoulder in Monday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Trey Lyles remains out with a left knee sprain. Sasha Vezenkov has been upgraded to questionable after missing more than five weeks with a right ankle sprain.

The Raptors have ruled out Scottie Barnes (left hand fracture), RJ Barrett (personal), Chris Boucher (MCL), D.J. Carton (ankle), Jakob Poeltl (hand) and Immanuel Quickley (personal).

The Kings (39-28) are sixth in the Western Conference playoff race, percentage points ahead of the Dallas Mavericks. They are a half-game ahead of the Phoenix Suns, three games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and four games ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors (23-45) are 12th in the Eastern Conference. They are seven games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in spot with only 13 games remaining in the regular season.

This will be the second and final meeting between the Kings and Raptors this season. Domantas Sabonis posted a triple-double with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists in a 135-130 victory over the Raptors on Jan. 5 in Sacramento.

Scouting Sacramento

The Kings have won five of seven and nine of 14 to move up to sixth in a crowded race for the final automatic playoff berth in the West.

De’Aaron Fox is 10th in the NBA in scoring. He is averaging 26.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals in his seventh season out of Kentucky.

Sabonis averages 20.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He continues to lead the league in rebounding, double-doubles (63) and triple-doubles (23).

Sabonis recorded his 50th consecutive double-double in Monday’s overtime win against the Grizzlies. He needs four more to break Kevin Love’s record (53) for the most consecutive double-doubles in a season since the NBA-ABA merger.

Malik Monk, a leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year, is averaging 15.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Keegan Murray (14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds), Harrison Barnes (10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists) and Huerter (10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists) are also playing key roles.

Keon Ellis will start at shooting guard with Huerter out due to injury. Over the past eight games, Ellis is averaging 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 55.9% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

Scouting Toronto

The Raptors have lost seven in a row and nine of their last 10 to fall 22 games under .500.

Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Dennis Schroder were traded earlier this season. Between the midseason trades and the team’s current injury issues, the Raptors are missing 11 of their 12 leading scorers.

Toronto will rely on Gary Trent Jr., Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Nwora and Bruce Brown. Nwora came off the bench to post 18 points and seven rebounds in Sunday’s 111-96 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Trent is averaging 12.7 points per game. Olynyk averages 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Brown averages 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Kings at Raptors

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Golden 1 Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: Kings -9.5

Over/under: 232.5

Injury report

March 20 at Toronto Raptors

March 21 at Washington Wizards

March 23 at Orlando Magic

March 25 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

March 26 vs. Dallas Mavericks