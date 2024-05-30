'Knifeman' arrested after fight at east London Tube station leaves one person in hospital

The fight took place at Stepney Green Tube station

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was rushed to hospital following a fight at Stepney Green Underground station where one man was carrying a knife.

Officers were called at around 8.08pm on Wednesday to reports that two men were fighting.

Armed officers and paramedics attended the scene, where both men were treated. One man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening or life-changing.

He has since been arrested on suspicion of intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The other man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place. Officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could aid the investigation is urged to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 692 of 29/05/24.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.