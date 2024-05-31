Knifeman stabs at least two people in Germany on YouTube livestream

A knifeman has been shot by police in Germany after he appeared to stab at least two people in an attack livestreamed on YouTube.

The horror reportedly unfolded during a small gathering for the BPE political group, which holds anti-Islam views, in Mannheim on Friday morning.

The knifeman was seen pushing one man to the ground as he hit out with his blade. He also appeared to stab a police officer before he fell to the ground again, at which point another officer appears to shoot him.

Local police said in a statement: “There is currently a major police operation on the market square in Mannheim. A rescue helicopter is also in use.”

This is a breaking news story. More follows