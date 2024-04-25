What we know about Arlington Bowie High School shooting: Victim, suspect identified

The victim and suspect in Wednesday’s deadly school shooting at Arlington Bowie High have been identified.

Police say they are still working to determine the motive and what led to the shooting, but investigators believe the accused shooter, 17-year-old Julian Howard, knew and targeted the victim, 18-year-old Etavion Barnes. Both were students at Bowie High School.

Here’s what we know so far about the shooting.

Who was the victim?

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office and police identified him as 18-year-old Etavion Barnes.

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones said Barnes was shot about five or six times near a portable classroom building outside the main building on campus.

Video shared on social media showed a police officer giving CPR to Barnes before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Rev. Kristen Warthen, senior pastor of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, is collaborating with the Arlington City Council to organize a prayer vigil at 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from UMC Bishop Ruben Saenz Jr.

“Today, our thoughts are with the students, families, faculty and staff of Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas,” Saenz wrote. “Specifically, we offer our prayers for the family of the student who tragically lost his life. Equally important, we also pray for the student who committed the shooting and his family.”

Who is the suspect?

Julian Howard, 17, was arrested at the edge of the Bowie High campus after he ran from the shooting scene, according to police.

When detectives tried to interview Howard, he declined to speak with them without a lawyer present. “They are still working to determine what led to the shooting — but based on their investigation, they do believe Mr. Howard targeted Mr. Barnes,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Howard faces charges of murder, possession of a controlled substance and possession of an e-cigarette under age 21.

When he was taken into custody, he had what police believe to be a THC cartridge on him, which led to the charge of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram, police said.

Howard was booked into the Arlington City Jail about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

How did the shooter get the gun?

Arlington police said they are still investigating what type of gun was used and as of Thursday morning they have not recovered the weapon.

“At this time, we do not know how Mr. Howard obtained a firearm,” police said. “That is all part of the ongoing investigation.”

Police are also investigating whether the suspect had the gun inside the school building at any point. The school has metal detectors, but one teacher told the Star-Telegram it’s possible to sneak a gun past the detectors.

The school also has a resource officer on campus, according to the district’s website.

Students come out of the buses where they were shuttled from Bowie High School to be reunited with their families at Arlington ISD Athletics Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Bowie High School was put on lockdown after a shooting occurred on campus where one student was killed.

Parents waited for hours to reunite with kids

Families crowded into the parking lot at the Arlington ISD Athletics Center, where students were bused after they started being released from a lockdown. Parents and other family members stood in a line wrapped around the building with many waiting for hours to pick up their children Wednesday evening.

When will Bowie High reopen?

Arlington ISD has canceled classes at Bowie High School for Thursday and will make a decision later about whether classes will be held Friday. “When students return to class, they will have the full support of our counseling team for as long as needed,” the Arlington school district said.