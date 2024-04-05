Here’s what we know (and don’t) about the Oakland A’s move to West Sacramento

In the Spotlight is a Sacramento Bee series that digs into the high-profile local issues that readers care most about. Story idea? Email metro@sacbee.com.

Sacramento will soon be home to a new sports team, at least for the next three Major League Baseball seasons.

On Thursday, the Oakland A’s, along with Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, announced that the team will relocate to West Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park in 2025, before continuing its move to Las Vegas.

“You’re going to see world-class baseball in the most intimate stadium in Major League Baseball,” Ranadivé said at a news conference on Thursday. “You’re going to see (Shohei) Ohtani. You’re going to see Aaron Judge hitting home runs.”

The A’s are expected to move to their new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip in 2028.

Here’s what we know so far about the team’s move to the capital city:

Why the A’s are moving temporarily to Sacramento area

The team’s future in Oakland has been up in the air, with the organization having issues with negotiations on its lease to stay at the Coliseum.

“The organization, which blamed the city of Oakland for the failure to see through the A’s proposed stadium and ballpark district at Howard Terminal, had reopened negotiations with Oakland officials to extend the lease,” The Sacramento Bee reported.

The potential for relocation has hovered over the team for most of its 57 seasons at the Coliseum.

In 1970, former owner Charlie Finley reportedly had discussions about moving the team to Toronto. Then Chicago, Denver and the South Bay — whether San Jose or Fremont.

Most recently, the team’s president Dave Kaval was talking to officials in Salt Lake City about playing there.

The A’s previously played in Kansas City and the team was founded in Philadelphia in 1901.

The Sacramento River Cats are here to stay

Sutter Health Park will continue to be the Sacramento River Cats’ home.

The Oakland A’s move will co-exist, like roommates.

The Triple-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, the River Cats have been at the ballpark since 2000.

“The River Cats are not going anywhere,” general manager Chip Maxson said to The Bee in March. “That’s one thing we want to communicate. We are Sacramento’s team. We’re not going anywhere. If someone else were to play here, we made it clear that we want to make sure we play all 75 home games for the River Cats here.”

Tickets for the A’s games in Sacramento

Baseball fans can get a head start on tickets for the A’s 2025 MLB season.

You can now sign up online to get the latest information on tickets for A’s games at Sutter Health Park. You can choose to be updated on season tickets, group tickets, suites and hospitality spaces.

If you’re an A’s or River Cats season ticket holder, you’ll get priority access.

We don’t know prices for A’s tickets, yet

Prices, however, are yet to be determined, according to the team’s MLB website. More information is expected later in the summer.

But expect to shell out a $100 or more for an MLB game. Tickets to see the Athletics were $100 on average in 2023.

Add parking, concessions and souvenirs for a family of four and prices can climb into the hundreds of dollars.

The Oakland A’s new name

Despite the team attaching its name to Oakland since 1968, they won’t be taking on Sacramento’s.

The team will be known as the A’s or the Athletics when they are playing in West Sacramento next year.

What the move could mean for Sacramento region

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council didn’t have projections about the financial impact of the A’s move to the area, as of Thursday.

But looking at a study on the impact of Golden 1 Center and the Kings — the Sacramento region’s only other professional big-league team — about $665 million was made from 2022 to 2023, The Bee reported.

This was through arena operations, visitor spending and “economic activity.”

Gokce Soydemir, a professor of business economics at California State University, Stanislaus, told the Bee that some effects include revenue from ticket sales, wages paid, tax funds and employees spending into the local economy.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the move could help accelerate the region’s development and hint to industry leaders where they should expand their companies.

“People will ask, ‘will this be an audition for Sacramento as it continues to grow and attract more, including the potential for future Major League Baseball expansion?’ And my answer is, ‘you bet it will be an audition,’” Steinberg said at a City Hall news conference.

See the latest reactions to the A’s move

Sports fans and residents are celebrating the A’s move, but not everyone.

Some are showing deep disappointment, especially long-time fans of the Oakland A’s.

Others are uncertain about the news.

““I’m torn on the A’s situation,” CBS Sports journalist Cameron Salerno wrote on X. “I feel horrible for the diehard fans who have been supporting the team for decades. It’s also surreal to think MLB games will be played in Sacramento next year.”

