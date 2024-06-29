Get To Know All Of King Charles III's Nieces And Nephews

King Charles has two sons, two step-children, five grandchildren, and five step-grandchildren.

"He’d always given an air of being not quite ready for parenthood—the responsibilities, the patience, the time. Even he, though a proud man, would’ve admitted as much. But single parenthood? Pa was never made for that," Prince Harry wrote in his memoir, Spare. "To be fair, he tried. Evenings, I’d shout downstairs: Going to bed, Pa! He’d always shout back cheerfully: I’ll be there shortly, darling boy! True to his word, minutes later he’d be sitting on the edge of my bed. He never forgot that I didn’t like the dark, so he’d gently tickle my face until I fell asleep. I have the fondest memories of his hands on my cheeks, my forehead, then waking to find him gone, magically, the door always considerately left open a crack."

That's Charles as a father—but what about him as an uncle?

Charles has three siblings (Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward) and Camilla has a sister, Annabel Elliot, and a brother, Mark Shand, who tragically passed away in 2014. All of Charles and Camilla's siblings have children, making them aunt and uncle to 10 people, ranging in age from 15 to 47.

Here, meet all of Charles's nieces and nephews:

Peter Phillips

Age: 46

Relation to Charles: His mother, Princess Anne, is Charles's sister.

Occupation: He's had multiple jobs over his career; he can best be described as a "businessman."

Zara Tindall

Age: 43

Relation to Charles: Her mother, Princess Anne, is Charles's sister.

Occupation: Equestrian. She won a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

Princess Beatrice

Age: 35

Relation to Charles: Her father, Prince Andrew, is Charles's brother.

Occupation: She is a charitable patron of several organizations.

Princess Eugenie

Age: 34

Relation to Charles: Her father, Prince Andrew, is Charles's brother.

Occupation: She is director of Hauser & Wirth art gallery.

Lady Louise Windsor

Age: 20

Relation to Charles: Her father, Prince Edward, is Charles's youngest brother.

Occupation: Student; she currently attends St. Andrews University.

James, Earl of Wessex

Age: 16

Relation to Charles: His father, Prince Edward, is Charles's youngest brother.

Occupation: Student; he currently attends Eagle House School in Berkshire.

Ben Elliot

Age: 48

Relation to Charles: His mother, Annabel Elliot (née Shand), is Camilla's sister.



Occupation: Businessman and fundraiser for the Conservative party. From 2019 to 2022, he was co-chairman of the Conservative party.

Alice Irwin

Age: 46

Relation to Charles: Her mother, Annabel Elliot (née Shand), is Camilla's sister.

Occupation: Interior designer and artist. She launched My Dear New Friend in 2020, a letter-writing campaign between young children and older adults in care homes.

Catherine "Katie" Elliot

Age: 43

Relation to Charles: Her mother, Annabel Elliot (née Shand), is Camilla's sister.

Occupation: Katie has the smallest online footprint of her siblings, so it's unclear what she does.

Ayesha Shand

Age: 29

Relation to Charles: Her father, Mark Shand, was Camilla's brother. He passed away in 2014.

Occupation: She works at Hauser-Wirth, like Princess Eugenie. She also is very involved with her late father's charity, Elephant Family.

