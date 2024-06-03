Kory McCrimmon: Boy, 13, due in court over death of teenager in Glasgow

A 13-year-old boy is due in court later today in connection with the death of another teenager in Glasgow.

Kory McCrimmon was seriously injured during a disturbance at Greenfield Park in Eskbank Street at around 8.15pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended to the 16-year-old from Glasgow, who was then taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died on Sunday afternoon.

Police Scotland said a 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A force spokesperson added: "A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."