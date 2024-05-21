Kourtney Kardashian Posts Sexy Lingerie Thirst Trap Video: 'Love Is the Highest Frequency'

The Poosh founder, 45, shared the steamy clip on Instagram on May 20

Kourtney Kardashian is getting steamy!

The Poosh founder, 45, filmed herself modeling a revealing lingerie outfit while discussing the subject of love in an Instagram Reel posted on Monday, May 20.

“Love is the highest frequency,” Kardashian wrote in the caption to the clip, which showed her pouting in front of a mirror while wearing a black lace top with a plunging neckline.

She also sported a sleek bob while holding up a camera to capture herself posing in her sexy look.

“Wow!!!!!” her sister Khloé Kardashian wrote in response to the reel in the comment section.

Kardashian’s latest video comes after she shared a throwback photo of herself during her freshman college days on Instagram on Saturday, May 18.



The Kardashians star posted a photo of her smiling as a college student in a parking lot as she wrote "College Kourt 😎 Freshman year in front of my dorm at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, 1998."

"Isn’t it funny how a simple photograph can bring back so many memories,” Kardashian recalled, before reflecting on how homesick she used to feel. “I remember @krisjenner and @cicibussey coming to visit me and I was so homesick because it was my first time living away from home.”

“We would go to this little market and get salads from the salad bar, a fresh sourdough loaf, raw oatmeal raisin cookie dough and a bottle of wine and have it back at our hotel room!"

Kardashian has come a long way since her college days and is now a mom of four after welcoming her son Rocky Thirteen with her husband Travis Barker in November 2023. She is also mom to Reign Aston, 9, Mason Dash, 14, and Penelope Scotland, 11, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

On May 15, Kardashian and Barker, 48, celebrated their second wedding anniversary after tying the knot in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 2022. She marked the occasion by posting a carousel of photos from their courthouse wedding on Instagram.

The photos included a snapshot of the rear of their convertible decorated with soda cans and a handmade "Just Married" sign alongside shots of the couple kissing and embracing in their bride and groom looks.

