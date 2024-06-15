Kris Kenner Wishes 'Superstar' Granddaughter North West a Happy 11th Birthday: ‘Your Confidence Is Inspiring’

North West, the oldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, turned 11 on June 15

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty North West and Kris Jenner in 2022

North West turned 11 years old — and grandma Kris Jenner couldn’t be more excited!

The momager extraordinaire, 68, took to Instagram on Saturday, June 15, to celebrate Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest child, who was born on this day in 2013.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful Granddaughter, North! 🎉🎂” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Stories, where she shared a series of photos with sweet messages. “Watching you grow into the amazing, talented, creative young girl you are has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

The slideshow featured pictures of North, Jenner, Kardashian, 43, and other family members.

Kris Jenner/Instagram Kris Jenner, North West and Kim Kardashian

In one photo, North and her grandma hold hands during a 2022 Paris Fashion Week event. In another, North posed in front of Italy’s Duomo di Milano.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also praised how bold North is pursuing her dreams.

Kris Jenner/Instagram North West

“Your confidence is inspiring and it always amazes me how much energy, excitement and love you put into everything you do, whether it’s your singing, dancing, writing, amazing music producing, your love for fashion… everything you do you put your all into it,” she added.

“You are truly spectacular and one of a kind,” Jenner continued. “I'm so proud of your Lion King performance at the Hollywood Bowl. You are a superstar, Northie.”

Kris Jenner/Instagram North West

West has been pretty busy leading up to her 11th birthday.

In February, she became one of the youngest artists to chart on Billboard’s Hot 100 after appearing on Kanye’s song and music video for “Talking / Once Again.”

”I just can't believe how fast you're growing up and how creative you are,” Jenner wrote on another photo of North. “You're reaching for the stars and following your dreams.”

She concluded her birthday messages with, “Never stop dreaming big and shining bright. I love you sooo much! Love, Lovey ❤️✨.”

