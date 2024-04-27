Kristen Bell Says Dax Shepard Started Recording When She Was High on 'Laughing Gas’: 'I'd Expect Nothing Less'

"Oh my God. She's so gassed. Oh, she's telling me she wishes she could feel this way all the time and who wouldn’t want to," he recalled

Jason Bollenbacher/Getty Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell in 2023

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard aren’t afraid to show their more out-of-pocket moments — including when the actress is on “laughing gas.”

The Good Place star, 43, shared a video that her husband, 49, took during one of their FaceTime calls while she was at her dermatologist's office, which prompted no shortage of laughs from The Ranch actor.

In the Instagram video, Shepard could be heard reiterating what happened because his screen record didn’t capture audio. “Kristen called me from the dermatologist to tell me that she is on a nitrous called — she’s gonna say it. ‘Pro-nox.’ Yeah, and she said, ‘We call it the knox,’ “ he said.

“And then she’s acting insane and then I say, ‘Are you happy, did it make you feel happy?’ “ he continued. The actress could then be seen making a face that looked like a cross between crying and laughing.

“I wish you could hear. Oh my God. She’s so gassed. Oh, she’s telling me she wishes she could feel this way all the time and who wouldn’t want to,” he said, concluding the video with a laugh.

Bell, who posted the video to her Instagram account, wrote alongside the video: “Yesterday I was on laughing gas and called @daxshepard, who started recording. I’d expect nothing less 💜”

The post comes about a week after the couple shared a glimpse into their romantic Mexico getaway on social media. The married couple of 11 years could be seen sharing a passionate kiss under the stars, along with individual photos of Shepard basking in the moonlight and Bell soaking up the sun in a white bathing suit while sitting on a rock.

The Frozen voice actress previously shared a sweet birthday tribute to Shepard in January, noting the Armchair Expert host’s skills as a dad and life partner alongside a video montage featuring some adorable shots of their family.

“Happy birthday my love 💜🎉🥳,” Bell wrote in the caption as she listed some of Shepard’s many loveable quirks, including his newly developed use of a “flashlight to read the menu,” his impressive diet of “175 g of protein a day” and boasting about how he “once had the hiccups for 72 hours.”

She added that Shepard, with whom she shares daughters Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, “taught our daughters how to change a tire,” “always riles the kids up before bedtime” and “never balks when I ask him to participate in a dress-up party.”

She concluded the post: “I will never be able to articulate how happy I am that you were born, and that I found you."



