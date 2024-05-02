KS Sen. Roger Marshall says antisemitism bill goes too far, violates Christian scripture

Sen. Roger Marshall on Thursday claimed a Congressional push to combat antisemitism violates Christian scripture.

A bill that overwhelmingly passed the House by a 320-91 vote Wednesday evening, would require the Department of Education’s division of civil right to consider the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism when investigating discrimination claims on campuses that receive federal funding.

That definition cites “claims of Jews killing Jesus” as an example of “classic antisemitism,” which sparked opposition from some conservative Republicans.

“Religious leaders back home are very concerned about some of the language in that bill, that it pushes against what the scripture said,” Marshall said. “Obviously as a born again Christian I believe that the Holy Bible is the word of God. I think that we’re not supposed to alter the word. So I’m just guessing the House overlooked something.”

Marshall, a Kansas Republican, said Thursday that he opposes antisemitism, but if the bill comes up for a vote in the Senate he would offer an amendment that would strike the language.

The notion that Jewish people were responsible for Jesus’ crucifixion has been a source of tension between Jews and Christians for centuries, but has been rejected by historians. The Catholic Church disavowed the belief in 1965 and Pope Benedict XVI declared in 2011 that there was no scriptural evidence to back of the claim.

But some Christians maintain the belief.

“Antisemitism is wrong, but this legislation is written without regard for the Constitution, common sense, or even the common understanding of the meaning of words,” Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican, wrote on social media. “The Gospel itself would meet the definition of antisemitism under the terms of this bill!”

The bill was written in response to protests on college campuses across the country, including the University of Kansas. Students have set up encampments in protest of Israel’s response to the Hamas attack on October 7. Several student groups have called on their colleges to divest from any endowment investments related to Israel.

President Joe Biden on Thursday addressed the protests in a speech, saying he supported the students’ right to peacefully protest, but opposed violence, vandalism and trespassing that disrupt other students ability to learn — a day after protesters at Columbia University barricaded themselves inside a campus building.

“In moments like this, there are always those who rush in to score political points. But this isn’t a moment for politics. It’s a moment for clarity,” Biden said. “So, let me be clear. Peaceful protest in America — violent protest is not protected; peaceful protest is. It’s against the law when violence occurs.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican who has called on Biden to send the National Guard to break up the protests, a decision typically made by state officials, criticized Biden for not denouncing the protesters more forcefully.

“These people are pro-terrorists,” Hawley said. “They want to kill Jews. And they are a moral embarrassment to the universities and this country. You should just say it.”

Several Democrats in the House voted against the bill under the belief that it curbed constitutionally protected speech by limiting criticism of Israel. Rep. Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat who is Jewish, said he has spent most of his life fighting antisemitism, but urged his colleagues to oppose the bill.

“This bill threatens to chill constitutionally protected speech,” Nadler said. “Speech that is critical of Israel—alone—does not constitute unlawful discrimination.”

It is unclear whether Sen. Chuck Schumer will bring the bill up for a vote in the Senate.

How they voted

Here’s how House members voted on the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023, which would require the Department of Education’s civil rights division to consider the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism when investigating discrimination cases on college campuses.

Kansas

Rep. Sharice Davids (D) — Yes

Rep. Ron Estes (R) — Yes

Rep. Jake LaTurner (R) — Yes

Rep. Tracey Mann (R) — Yes

Missouri

Rep. Mark Alford (R) — Yes

Rep. Eric Burlison (R) — Yes

Rep. Cori Bush (D) — No

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D) — Not voting

Rep. Sam Graves (R) — Yes

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R) — Yes

Rep. Jason Smith (R) — Yes

Rep. Ann Wagner (R) — Yes