Ky. Transportation Cabinet contract worker dies after being hit by vehicle

A contract worker for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet died after being hit by a vehicle while helping direct traffic in Larue County Tuesday morning.

Blake Barnes, 22, of Elizabethtown, had been “flagging traffic” in the eastbound lane of Ky. 210, Old Elizabethtown Road, when he was hit by a van, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.

The driver of the 2000 GMC Savana, James T. Henry, 74, of Louisville, entered part of the road that was down to one lane because of “routine maintenance operations” and did not see Barnes, state police said.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene by the Larue County Coroner’s Office. Henry was uninjured, according to KSP.

State police said they were notified about the incident on the 3100 block of Old Elizabethtown Road at about 9 a.m. That part of the road was shut down while state police investigated the collision, according to the release.