Kyle Marisa Roth's Family Planning Celebration of Life That 'Will Be Recorded' for 'Online Event'

"We are working to make sure everyone can pay their respects," said the TikTok star's sister

Kyle Marisa Roth/Instagram Kyle Marisa Roth, the TikTok star who suddenly died in April 2024

The family of Kyle Marisa Roth is planning a celebration of life for the TikTok star, who died suddenly earlier this month.

"Thank you all again for showing so much love for my sister," Lindsay Roth, Kyle's sister, wrote in an Instagram post shared Monday, April 22. "It’s been so touching grieving my sister with thousands, if not millions, of people all over the world."

Although only family members and close friends will be invited to the actual ceremony, Roth said that the celebration of life for Kyle, who was known for weighing in on celebrity gossip and sharing controversial opinions on TikTok, "will be recorded and shared during an online event that will happen at a date TBD."

"We are working to make sure everyone can pay their respects, while respecting my family’s need for intimacy and privacy during this tough time," Lindsay added.

Related: Social Media Stars React to Death of TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth: ‘She Was an Amazing Person'

Family members announced Kyle’s death on Monday, April 15, in a series of posts on social media. Lindsay previously said Kyle had died the week prior to the announcements.

“I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more - she had so many gifts,” Lindsay wrote at the time.

Several social media personalities mourned Roth’s death online. Molly McPherson, a public relations expert known for her crisis communications content, remembered Kyle as a “brilliant” and “smart” woman.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“She was such an energy. She had boundless energy,” McPherson said in a video shared to her TikTok page the day Kyle’s death was announced.

McPherson said she and Kyle had been collaborating with each other shortly before the tragic news broke.

“She was an amazing person. I loved this person. I loved her,” McPherson cried. “I loved her energy, I loved her vulnerability [and] her honesty. She did not have an easy life.”

Related: TikTok Star Eva Evans Dead at 29, Sister Reveals: 'Still Find Myself in a Constant Cycle of Denial'

The circumstances surrounding Kyle’s death remain unknown. Jacquie Cohen Roth, Kyle’s mother, shared on LinkedIn that the family hopes to “understand more in the next few days,” surrounding her death.

In lieu of flowers, family members "will be posting a list of charities to support in Kyle's name" in the near future, according to Lindsay's latest Instagram post.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.