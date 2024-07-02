Kylie Jenner’s Former Malibu Rental Lists for $35 Million — See Inside!

The oceanfront home — which was also previously owned by Yolanda Hadid — was rented by the Kylie Cosmetics founder for $450,000 a month

Juwan Li; Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Kylie Jenner's former Malibu rental is up for sale

A Malibu, Calif. home once rented by Kylie Jenner and owned by Yolanda Hadid has officially hit the market.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, rented the oceanfront abode for $450,000 a month in 2019, listing agent Daniel Milstein tells PEOPLE.

Before Jenner rented the property, it was owned by Hadid until she sold it for $19.5 million in 2015 — the same year she and ex-husband David Foster announced they were divorcing after four years of marriage. Now, the six-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion is up for grabs for $35 million.

The entire abode is spread out across 11,600 square feet and is nestled on more than three acres of land. It features a number of impressive qualities, including a theater room, wine cellar, infinity pool and sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica mountains.

Milstein and Aaron Kirman of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate currently hold the listing.

Juwan Li The home overlooks the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica mountains

Of the sprawling mansion, Milstein tells PEOPLE: "It’s no question as to why so many celebrities over the years have been attracted to this coastal estate. The combination of privacy, elegance and location capture the essence of this property entirely.”

Juwan Li The dining area

Echoing a similar sentiment, Kirman adds, "The notable people who have resided in this home are a testament to the beauty and grandeur of this property. My favorite feature is the breathtaking sunsets, they are absolutely stunning and really capture the serene and prestigious essence of Malibu."

Juwan Li The kitchen

Inside the home, the sleek kitchen features a center island with barstool seating and overlooks serene views of the Pacific Ocean.

Juwan Li One of the fireplaces inside the home

The living area boasts a cozy fireplace and access to the lush backyard and pool area.

Juwan Li The primary bedroom

In the primary bedroom, another fireplace and seating area make it the perfect spot to unwind.

Juwan Li The bathroom

The space also features an extensive closet along with access to the terrace through both the main room and bathroom.

Juwan Li The theater room

Meanwhile, the lower level offers multiple ways to feel relaxed or entertained through the massive wine cellar, the theater that can fit approximately 15 people, a spa and meditation room, a massage room, a full bar with a billiard table and more.



