Kylie Kelce Gets Custom Wooden Eagles Stadium Replica Made for Jason’s Retirement: ‘Beautiful’

The mom of three commissioned the gift two years before her husband officially announced his retirement

Lisa Lake/Getty; Dana Theobald/ Instagram Photo of custom gift Kylie Kelce gifted her husband Jason Kelce after his retirement

Kylie Kelce is one proud wife!

The mom of three began prepping a special retirement gift for her husband, Jason Kelce, 36, two years before he announced his official retirement from the NFL in March.

In her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 22, Kylie revealed that she commissioned Dana Theobald, a Georgia-based artist and woodworker, to create a custom wooden replica of Lincoln Financial Field — the stadium where the Philadelphia Eagles center played for 13 seasons.

Kylie Kelce/Dana Theobald/ Instagram Kylie Kelce reveals story behind Jason Kelce's retirement gift

"I messaged @danatheo.designs TWO years ago! She came up with this beautiful custom design and then waited for me to give the retirement green light and J's final list of accolades," Kylie wrote while sharing Theobald's Instagram post about the creation.

"Thank you so much @danatheo.designs for your patience and the perfect retirement gift! 🥰," she added in a separate upload.

Kylie Kelce/Dana Theobald/ Instagram Kylie Kelce thanks creator or Jason Kelce's custom retirement gift

Creating the gift was just as special for Theobald, who has also made replicas of stadiums where Taylor Swift (girlfriend of Jason's brother Travis) has performed on the Eras Tour.

Theobald wrote next to various shots of Jason's retirement gift on Instagram, "A project that is so special to me and that I’m very excited to share. Thank you so much @kykelce for commissioning me to make @jason.kelce‘s retirement gift of Lincoln Financial Field. It was truly an honor 💚🖤🦅."

The photos showed various angles of the gift, including the bottom center, where Jason's football jersey number is engraved next to a list of his accomplishments in the sport.

During his retirement speech, Jason spoke candidly about how the "best years of my career" happened after he met Kylie.

"Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life," said Jason. "She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course, the swift kick in the ass from time to time. She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on. We've had a great run, Ky."

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Photo of Jason Kelce during his final NFL game

After tying the knot in April 2018, the couple welcomed daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, born on Feb. 23, 2023.

