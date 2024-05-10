Kyra Sedgwick Pranks Kevin Bacon with the Help of Their Kids — and a “Friday the 13th” Twist!

Kevin Bacon’s family is reminding him of his character’s gruesome fate in 1980’s ‘Friday the 13th’

Kevin Bacon/Instagram; Paramount Pictures/Warner Bros (Left-right:) Kevin Bacon in a video shared to Instagram May 9; in 'Friday the 13th'

Considering his character’s fate on Friday the 13th, it’s no surprise that Kevin Bacon has trouble sleeping.

For his wife Kyra Sedgwick, 58, that means an all-too-easy opportunity to remind Kevin, 65, of that slasher’s gruesome twist on the film's 44th anniversary. (His character, Jack, is killed by an arrow shoved through a bed and into his throat!)

In a video posted to the Instagram accounts of Kevin, Sedgwick and their son Travis, 34, and daughter Sosie, 32, on Thursday, May 9, Sedgwick and her kids play a wicked prank on Kevin.

"It's time! Dad is taking his daily nap," says Sedgwick, holding a prop arrow with blood-like red paint at its tip.



After Travis places the toy on Kevin’s chest, waking him with a panicked start, he quips to his father, “Relax. It’s Thursday.”

“That was a close one,” wrote Kevin in the post’s caption. “44 years since Friday the 13th, and I still can’t take a nap in peace. #fridaythe13th”



Released on May 9, 1980, Friday the 13th costarred Adrienne King, Harry Crosby, Jeannine Taylor, Laurie Bartram, Mark Nelson and Ari Lehman. The horror hit launched over a dozen sequels and inspired countless other low-budget slashers. It was an early breakout for Kevin, who, after his big-screen debut in 1978’s National Lampoon's Animal House, became a bona fide star thanks to 1982’s Diner and 1984’s Footloose.

Paramount Pictures/Warner Bros 'Friday the 13th'

On a March episode of his Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon podcast in which he answered questions from fans, the actor said it was certain Jack “wasn't gonna stick around in that movie for very long” before being killed by the mysterious murderer Jason. Considering “the combination of the speedo and the marijuana and the sex” the teenage camp counselor indulged in, per horror movie tropes the character was “definitely gonna die.”

Kevin and his wife of 35 years have shared plenty of fun videos offering glimpses of their family life, including celebrating birthday wishes and dancing for a good cause.

The two originally met on the set of 1987’s Lemon Sky and tied the knot in 1988. They are next set to share the screen again in the upcoming film Connescence.

