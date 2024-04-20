Labrador town declares state of emergency as officials brace for possible explosion

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. — A town in Labrador has declared a state of emergency because a fire has spread to an area containing explosive material.

RCMP are warning residents of Happy Valley-Goose Bay and the town's Canadian Forces base of an uncontrolled fire in the area.

Police say an explosion is expected.

Mayor George Andrews says the fire broke out at several buildings on the north side of town.

The town is asking all residents in that area, locally known as the Canadian side, to evacuate immediately.

Officials are encouraging people to stay away from the area with efforts to extinguish the fire underway.

RCMP say five streets are directly affected: Ottawa Avenue, as well as Halifax, Toronto, Winnipeg and London streets.

The town says there is concern for the safety of animals as well because the SPCA is located there.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says he has spoken with the local legislature member, Perry Trimper, and offered his support to the town's mayor.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan (SAH'-jihn) posted on social media X, formerly known as Twitter, saying they are closely monitoring the evolving situation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

