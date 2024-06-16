Lacrosse state final highlights
Highlights from the Class 'B' and 'C' state finals.
The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard died on May 4
Caitlin Clark has had it with being the poster girl for everyone’s agenda. Speaking before Thursday’s game, Clark was candid about some who have used perceived slights against the WNBA superstar to push racist and misogynistic tropes, “I think it’s disappointing,” Clark said. “Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women …
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros released José Abreu on Friday, cutting ties with the former AL MVP less than halfway through a three-year, $58.5 million contract.
Clark's boyfriend is on the coaching staff for the NBA's Indiana Pacers, who share an arena with the Fever
The Kansas City Chiefs' rings, which were unveiled Thursday, list the Miami Dolphins as the AFC's seventh seed instead of the sixth seed.
PGA Tour players think all they need to do in order to get paid is play golf, and that is about to change.
Not everyone shares the love for the course, which is hosting this week's 2024 U.S. Open
The Chiefs received their glittering rings on June 13 after winning the 2024 Super Bowl in February
It's really hard to overstate just how badly agreeing to fight Conor McGregor has worked out for the 38-year-old Chandler.
The tight end celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory in style
The mom of two rocked a fiery dress styled by the same pro who does Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour costumes!
Many have waxed lyrical about the might of Pinehurst No. 2 across its 117-year history, but on Friday the North Carolina course received perhaps its greatest appraisal yet: it made Scottie Scheffler look human.
DALLAS (AP) — Jayson Tatum had his step-back 3-pointer swatted away, then ended up in a heap on the floor and was called for a loose-ball foul.
Real Madrid’s plans for the 2024 summer transfer window changed drastically during the season as the team got stronger over the months, and eventually ended up lifting the La Liga and the Champions ...
The retired pro (and dad to two sets of identical twins) says he never pushed his kids into the sport, but that one of them is starting to get more serious about it
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
EDMONTON — Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting the Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare.
Charles Barkley said Friday that next season will be his last on TV, no matter what happens with the NBA's media deals.
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis will wear number 11 next season.
EDMONTON — The Montreal Alouettes have picked up where they left off last season. Walter Fletcher scored a pair of long touchdowns and the Alouettes continued to look solid to start their Grey Cup title defence, emerging with a 23-20 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Alouettes are now 2-0 to start the season, while the Elks dropped to 0-2. “It was a tough, hard-fought game,” said Montreal head coach Jason Maas. “It played right down to the end. "There were ups and downs throughout th