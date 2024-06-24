Lance Bass’ Daughter Violet Has a ‘Favorite’ Member of *NSYNC — and It’s Not Him!

In a cute video posted on Instagram on Sunday, June 23, 2-year-old Violet also showed off one of the boy band's signature dance moves

Lance Bass/Instagram;Getty Lance Bass's daughter Violet and *NSYNC

Lance Bass' daughter is pretty obsessed with *NSYNC!

The former boy band member, 45, posted a fun video on Instagram on Sunday, June 23, in which someone (presumably his husband, Michael Turchin) asked their daughter, Violet Betty, questions about what she's watching on TV.

"Violet, what's the name of Baba's friends?" the person asked the 2-year-old, prompting her to excitedly reply, "JC," referring to Bass' former bandmate JC Chasez.

Her dad confirmed she was correct before he addressed the camera in an exasperated voice.

" 'Bye Bye Bye' on the TV, we gotta watch it 14 times a day," Bass said, panning to the TV screen.

Turning the camera back on Violet, who was wearing dinosaur-print pajamas, he asked his daughter, "Can you show the 'Bye Bye Bye' hand?" and further prompted her, "Can you make it move?" so she could show off her skills.

"It seems Violet has officially chosen a favorite. @jcchasezofficial #JCgirl," Bass captioned the video, which was liked by celebrity friends including Paris Hilton and Danielle Fishel.

Bass and Turchin, an actor, welcomed Violet and her twin brother, Alexander James, via a surrogate in October 2021. Since then, they have regularly shared updates about their kids on social media.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Michael Turchin (left) and Lance Bass with their kids Violet and Alexander in 2023

On Father's Day on June 16, Bass posted a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring his whole family having fun in a pool.

"Easter was a HIT! Happy Flag Day to all you Papas!!" he captioned the post full of snapshots of the dads throwing their gleeful kids into the water.



