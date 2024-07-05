Land routes across Africa are twice as deadly for migrants as Mediterranean voyages, UN estimates

Jamey Keaten
·3 min read

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations and partners say more migrants and refugees in Africa are heading northward toward the Mediterranean and Europe, crossing perilous routes in the Sahara where criminal gangs subject them to enslavement, organ removal, rape, kidnapping for ransom and other abuses.

A report released Friday by the U.N. refugee and migration agencies and the Mixed Migration Centre research group estimated that land routes in Africa are twice as deadly as the sea lanes across the Mediterranean — which is the deadliest maritime route for migrants in the world.

The report said new conflict and instability in countries including Mali, Burkina Faso and Sudan have been behind a rise in the number of journeys toward the Mediterranean. But Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Guinea were the top countries of origin of migrants.

It comes as many politicians in Europe and beyond, in an important election year, have fanned or drawn support from anti-immigrant sentiment. But conflict, economic strife, repression and the impact of climate change in many countries in the developing world has fanned the flow of migrants across borders nonetheless — at the risk of physical abuse and death.

“Refugees and migrants are increasingly traversing areas where insurgent groups, militias and other criminal actors operate, and where human trafficking, kidnapping for ransom, forced labor and sexual exploitation are rife,” according to a summary of the report, which follows up on a similar study four years ago.

The authors admit there are no comprehensive statistics on deaths on the land routes in Africa. But refugee agency UNHCR has cited a more-than-tripling of the number of refugees and asylum-seekers in Tunisia — a key transit country for migrants aiming to get to Europe — between 2020 and 2023.

The report aimed to spotlight the dangers of land routes that lead to the Mediterranean, which was crossed by over 72,000 migrants and refugees in the first half of this year, and where 785 people have died or gone missing over those six months, according to UNHCR figures.

UNHCR special envoy Vincent Cochetel, citing accounts from some migrants and refugees who survived, said some smugglers dump sick people off pickup trucks ferrying them across the desert, or don't go back to retrieve others who fall off.

"Everyone that has crossed the Sahara can tell you of people they know who died in the desert, whereas you interview people in Lampedusa: Not that many people will tell you about people they know who ... died at sea,” he said, alluding to an Italian island in the Mediterranean.

The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration reported earlier this year that more than 3,100 people died on the Mediterranean crossing last year.

The authors of the report, which drew on testimonies from over 31,000 people, said international action has been inadequate and pointed to “huge gaps” in protection and help for people making the perilous journey.

“In total, 1,180 persons are known to have died while crossing the Sahara Desert for the period January 2020 to May 2024, but the number is believed to be much higher,” it said.

The risk of sexual violence, kidnapping and death was reported by higher percentages of migrants questioned for the report compared to the previous one in 2020, and Algeria, Libya and Ethiopia were considered by respondents as the most dangerous.

The teams have tallied hundreds of cases of organ removals — a practice that has happened for years, Cochetel said. Sometimes, migrants agree to such removals as a way to earn money.

“But most of the time, people are drugged and the organ is removed without their consent: They wake up, and a kidney is missing,” he said.

Libya has emerged as a primary transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. In March, authorities discovered a mass grave containing the bodies of at least 65 migrants in the deserts of western Libya.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Obama Privately Goes Shaky After Offering to Prop Up Biden

    Former President Barack Obama has reportedly told allies that Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance has made his bid to win back the White House even tougher than it had been previously.The Washington Post reports that Obama gave a harsher private assessment of Biden’s chances of re-election following the debate despite publicly trying to ease concerns by tweeting that “bad debates happen.”The outlet reported that Obama “spoke directly with Biden by phone after last Thursday’s debate to offe

  • Conservative Commentator Says Trump’s Post-Debate Move Is ‘Freaking A Lot Of People Out’

    Former Fox News pundit Jonah Goldberg had CNN’s Jake Tapper laughing with his response.

  • ‘Pile Of Crap’: Trump Rails Against Biden, Harris In Unhinged Rant Caught On Video

    The former president ripped into his rivals in newly leaked footage.

  • Trump Reveals His Shiny New ‘No Holds Barred’ Debate Plan

    Donald Trump spent the latter half of his Fourth of July spamming posts to Truth Social, where he raged against Jack Smith, took shots at ABC News’ George “Slopadopoulos,” and even revealed the parameters of his dream presidential debate night. That debate, Trump wrote, would be “no holds barred” with only him and Biden on stage—no moderators in sight. “What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned debate,” Trump wrote, “the way it used to be.”Read mo

  • World’s Winningest Party Loses in Spectacular Style

    LONDON—The Conservatives, the world’s winningest political party, were booted out of power in dramatic style on Thursday after 14 years of chaotic and divisive rule.The exit poll, which dropped at 10 PM local time (5 PM EDT), showed that the Labour Party had secured a landslide victory, ending an era of Conservative rule over Britain that stretches back to 2010; the year that the iPad and Instagram were launched and Lady Gaga wore that meat dress to the MTV music awards.In that time, the Conserv

  • Stormy Daniels Notes if Trump Could Prove She Lied, ‘He’d Have Whipped His Junk Out a Long Time Ago’ | Video

    The former adult actress talks to Rachel Maddow about her testimony in Trump's business fraud trial The post Stormy Daniels Notes if Trump Could Prove She Lied, ‘He’d Have Whipped His Junk Out a Long Time Ago’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Tyranny Expert Sums Up A Donald Trump Win With 2 Ominous Words

    Timothy Snyder succinctly predicted what will happen “unless Trump loses.”

  • Freeland defends implementation of digital services tax

    Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government’s decision to move forward on implementing the digital services tax, adding that it has had “detailed conversations” with the U.S. despite the American government’s public protestations. Freeland said a number of G7 countries already have such a tax in place.

  • Trump Caught on Video Claiming ‘Broken-Down’ Biden Has Quit: ‘It’s Kamala’

    Donald Trump delivered a brutal assessment of Joe Biden’s performance against him in last week’s presidential debate, calling the president a “broken-down pile of crap” teetering on the verge of “quitting the race” in a video provided by a source to The Daily Beast.“He just quit, you know—he’s quitting the race,” Trump says, sitting in a golf cart. “I got him out of the—and that means we have Kamala.”Later in the clip, he fawns over Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him “a fierce man, very t

  • Authoritarianism Expert Exposes Chilling ‘Codeword’ In ‘Project 2025’ Plan For Trump

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat highlighted “one of the most alarming things” about the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s handbook for a potential second Trump term.

  • EU Warns Hungary’s Orban Against Plan to Visit Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- European Council President Charles Michel warned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose country holds the bloc’s rotating presidency, not to speak with Russia on behalf on the European Union.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsNewsom Shocks California Politics by Scrapping Crime MeasureHouse Democrats Consider Demanding Biden Withdraw From RaceChina Can E

  • 9 out of 10 voters say there are important differences between Biden and Trump. Here’s what they see as the biggest ones

    If there’s one thing that American voters overwhelmingly agree on, it’s that this year’s presidential election presents a stark choice. In the latest CNN poll by SSRS, 91% of registered voters say they see important differences between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, dwarfing even the 77% of voters who said last fall that there were significant divides between the Democratic and Republican parties. Even among the so-called “double haters” – those with unfavorable views of

  • Trudeau Catches Flak From West Coast Ally’s Reelection Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- A few months ago, David Eby appeared to be cruising toward an easy reelection win in British Columbia, the west coast Canadian province that’s been enjoying a robust economy, with newcomers flocking to its scenery, schools and jobs.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsNewsom Shocks California Politics by Scrapping Crime MeasureHouse Democrats Consider Demanding

  • 'Disgusted' Ana Navarro slams Democrat 'divas' urging Joe Biden to drop out: 'Call the f---ing White House'

    Navarro passionately defended Biden after sustained calls — including from her "View" cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin — for him to leave the presidential race.

  • Le Pen Rivals Land Blow in Bid to Keep Far Right From Power

    (Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist group and a left-wing alliance strategically pulled hundreds of candidates from the second round of France’s legislative election to reduce the chance of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally getting an absolute majority.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsHouse Democrats Consider Demanding Biden Withdraw From RaceChina C

  • FACT FOCUS: Trump wasn’t exonerated by the presidential immunity ruling, even though he says he was

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday misrepresented in a social media post what the U.S. Supreme Court’s Monday ruling on presidential immunity means for his civil and criminal cases.

  • Turkey's Erdogan wants to play both sides in the Ukraine war. Putin isn't having it.

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdoğan has long been eyeing the role of peacemaker in Russia's war with Ukraine.

  • A massive fire on a Russian warship was set by a saboteur fighting against his own country, Ukraine says

    The operative who set the fire was a sailor in the Russian fleet when he asked to covertly work for Ukraine, Ukrainian military intelligence said.

  • Biden Told Key Ally He’s Considering Dropping Out of Race: NYT

    President Joe Biden has reportedly told a key ally that he knows his next few public appearances will determine if he stays in the race.The New York Times reports that Biden knows he must perform well in his Friday interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, as well as during campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place” by the end of the weekend, said the ally, referring to Mr. Biden’s disastrous performance in the

  • US Supreme Court's Barrett asserts conservative power, but favors narrower approach

    Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett in a March public appearance alongside liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that one way to promote compromise on the U.S. Supreme Court is by issuing narrower rulings rather than sweeping ones. "Not everything has to be decided in an opinion," Barrett said. She applied that view on Monday in the court's landmark ruling that former President Donald Trump has broad immunity from prosecution for official acts taken in office.