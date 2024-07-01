Large fire breaks out at forest and heath site

About 40 firefighters have been tackling an extensive forest and heath fire.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) said it was called at 05:50 BST to Boveridge Heath, at the north end of Ringwood Forest near Verwood.

Crews from 10 fire stations across Dorset and Hampshire have been working in "dense foliage" with difficult access, DWFRS said.

It said the cause of the blaze, which had apparently been burning for some time before it was noticed, was not yet known.

Firefighters are using St Stephens Lane in Verwood as their main access point.

Crews have asked people to avoid the area in order to allow fire vehicles through quickly.

