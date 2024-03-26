Large-scale power outage triggered by equipment reset at St. John's substation

A brief but large-scale power outage cut power for around 9,300 customers around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, including those at Memorial University. (Nathan Wells/CBC - image credit)

A brief but large-scale power outage cut power for around 9,300 customers around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. The field house at Memorial University was one of the locations where lights suddenly went out. (Nathan Wells/CBC)

Newfoundland Power says a brief but expansive power outage in the St. John's area was the result of a piece of equipment being reset.

The outage was reported around 1:45 p.m. NT on Tuesday and affected approximately 9,300 customers in the area of Memorial University.

The outage was resolved shortly after.

In an email to CBC News, public affairs manager Michele Coughlan said the outage lasted about 10 minutes, and was the result of a piece of equipment needing to be reset at the Stamps Lane substation in the centre of St. John's.

