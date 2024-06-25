Last hurrah for city manager Norm Gale

THUNDER BAY — Norm Gale has attended his final council meeting.

At the start of Monday's meeting, Mayor Ken Boshcoff thanked Gale for his years of service. He has been the longest-serving city manager for almost nine years.

An ordinarily stoic man, Gale showed some emotion during the mayor's comments and the resulting standing ovation in his honour.

Gale thanked members of his staff and the several councils he's served with.

He said he's worked with three successive councils and three mayors and it has been a pleasure.

"It has been a career - one like no other. I'm grateful to the local officials and the people I work with for helping me along the way.

"I'm leaving. I will not be a burr in your side. You will not read a letter to the editor from me.

"I'll be watching," he said, which garnered a laugh from council and others in attendance.

"Thank you, council, for your service. Thank you, Mayor. Thank you."

As of 8:01 a.m. Tuesday, John Collin will officially take over the role.

Katie Nicholls, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com