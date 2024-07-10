The Last of Us season 2 gets exciting update

The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann has shared an exciting update on season two, confirming that his time filming in Vancouver has officially wrapped.

The director took to Instagram today to share an image of the last clapboard used on set of the hit HBO series, sitting next to Joel's broken watch, which was given to him as a "parting gift" from production.

"My time in Vancouver has come to an end," he captioned the post. "I've had a wonderful time collaborating with some incredibly talented and kind cast and crew. Can't wait for y'all to see what we're cooking!"

Druckmann added: "And thanks to production for the best parting gift ever. Easily my favourite watch in my collection!"

The upcoming season of the video game adaptation is set to fast-forward four years, with Pedro Pascal reprising his role as Joel and Bella Ramsey returning as Ellie as they continue their journey through a post-apocalypse teeming with fungal zombies.

They'll also be joined by some new cast members, including Riverdale's Spencer Lord, You's Tati Gabrielle, Top Gun: Maverick's Danny Ramirez, Runaways' Ariela Barer, Beef's Young Mazino, Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara, Transformers' Isabela Merced and Dopesick's Kaitlyn Dever.



HBO

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Wright is reprising his role as villain Isaac Dixon, who he portrayed through motion-capture in video game The Last of Us Part II.

The character is described as the "quietly powerful leader of a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy".

The Last of Us airs on HBO in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK. Season 2 is in production.

