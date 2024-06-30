Latest news bulletin | June 30th – Morning
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
The editorial comes the day after the New York Times called on Joe Biden to drop out The post The Philadelphia Inquirer Calls on Trump to Drop Out of Presidential Race: ‘He Mainly Spews Raw Sewage’ appeared first on TheWrap.
"What happens if the sun isn’t shining while you’re up in the air?” the former president asked at a rally in Virginia.
NEW YORK (AP) — A sense of concern is growing inside the top ranks of the Democratic Party that leaders of Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are not taking seriously enough the impact of the president’s troubling debate performance earlier in the week.
Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.
President Joe Biden on Friday addressed his poor performance in Thursday's presidential debate, just hours after he faltered on stage in his matchup against former President Donald Trump. During the rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, a more energetic-appearing Biden acknowledged that he's not a young man, but contended that his morals and history prove that he's still fit for the job. Biden spent much of the rally pointing out what he called Trump's false claims during the debate about the economy, immigration and crime.
The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”
Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville said President Biden does not have advisers telling him what to do, he has employees, in comments after his poor debate showing on Thursday night. Since the debate between Biden and former President Trump, the conversation has been centered around if Biden should step aside and allow another Democrat to…
CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”
The former GOP lawmaker wasn't having it with David Urban's attempt to clown him for backing Joe Biden's reelection campaign.
(Bloomberg) -- France and Germany are used to getting their way on the EU stage. But when the bloc’s two biggest economies turned up at Thursday’s crucial European Union summit distracted by their own domestic troubles, they found it harder to throw their weight around. Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyPanicked Emails, Gallows Humor: The Aftermath
In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…
Former President Donald Trump claimed during the presidential debate Thursday that immigrants entering the United States illegally were taking “Black jobs” and “Hispanic jobs,” a claim with little basis that Democrats immediately seized on as evidence that Trump and Republicans were not serious about cultivating support from voters of color. It also touched off a host of internet jokes and memes over what, exactly, a “Black job” is. “They’re taking Black jobs and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, an
At ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France a month ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a warning about the state of democracy.
MAGA loyalist Steve Bannon will have to report to jail on Monday after the nation’s highest court declined to indulge his pleas for a last-minute reprieve.Bannon, 70, was sentenced to four months in jail in 2022 for contempt of Congress after he blew off a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He has spent two years since then trying every avenue of appeal, arguing that he was only following the advice of his lawyer, who told him then-President Donald Trump had evoked
The two-time Pulitzer Prize winner said the burgeoning calls for the president to step down were "inevitable" after his poor debate showing.
Russian troops are being used in head-on assaults on Ukrainian positions.
Hundreds of Irving shipyard workers and invited guests cheered as one of their newest colleagues, Deion Parsons, made a test weld on a piece of steel to mark the beginning of a contract that may keep the young welder employed for at least 25 years.The Halifax yard has been contracted to build 15 destroyers for the Royal Canadian Navy to replace the aging and increasingly expensive-to-maintain Halifax-class frigates.Defence Minister Bill Blair called it "the largest shipbuilding initiative that C
Donald Trump's top advisers are planning to overhaul and shorten the Republican Party's platform so that it will be "in line" with the former president's "vision for America's future," according to a memo sent to the party's platform committee that was obtained by ABC News. The memo comes as some more socially conservative RNC members -- along with some anti-abortion groups -- have expressed concern that the platform this cycle might adopt Trump's stance on reproductive rights, which would lift the call for a 20-week federal abortion ban that is part of the current platform's language. Trump has been clear about his opposition to a federal ban and his preference for this issue to be left up to the states.
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) said the media “quickly” turned on President Biden after his debate performance. Huckabee joined NewsNation’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert” Friday, where he said it’s hard to say how long Biden’s performance will dominate the news cycle. “I think the media has to accept some responsibility for the big…