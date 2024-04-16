Lauren Sánchez Shines from All Angles in Sexy, Silver Minidress at Coachella: 'Don't Think They Will Lose Me'

The 54-year-old sparkled in the daring sequin ensemble

Peter Burkill/Instagram; Lauren Sanchez/Instagram Lauren Sanchez.

Lauren Sánchez’s sequin dress might just be the ultimate Coachella hack.

The 54-year-old journalist and philanthropist headed to the desert for weekend one of the music festival in a silver minidress made up of oversized sequins, giving a mirrored effect. Sánchez shared the look via Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 13.

“Don’t think they will lose me tonight,” she wrote over a mirror selfie of the shiny ensemble, which she paired with black cowboy boots.

Though she didn’t call out a specific brand, Sánchez’s dress appears to be Rabanne’s Sequin Embellished V-Neck Mini Dress, which currently retails for $2,395.

Lauren Sanchez/Instagram Lauren Sanchez on Instagram.

Makeup artist Jenna Nicole posted a close-up look at Sánchez’s glam, which featured a soft smokey eye and nude glossy lip. Nicole also shared a snap of the journalist in the hair and makeup chair prior to the event.

Hairstylist Pete Burkill shared a photo of Sánchez with a sleek, shoulder-length bob via Instagram Stories. “The moment!” he wrote in the post.

Peter Burkill/Instagram Lauren Sanchez.

Sánchez recently turned heads when she wore a sheer, corset-style dress to a White House state dinner. She attended the April 10 event, which honored Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, with fiancé Jeff Bezos, 60.

The $2,300 Rasario gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and structured corset bodice with sheer lace at the abdomen. Sánchez accessorized the figure-hugging ensemble with metallic open-toe heels, a silver clutch purse and diamond earrings.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at the White House.

On Instagram Stories, Sánchez shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her glam process for the event, which was hosted by President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden.

“Can’t wait to show you the final look,” she wrote over a photo of her seated in a chair getting her hair and makeup done.

Sánchez also shared photos from the evening in an Instagram carousel. In the post, she poses on a brick walkway surrounded by lush greenery and purple flowers. The final photo in the carousel shows the journalist digging into a slice of pizza post-event.

“How it started …how it ended,” she captioned the post. “Such a beautiful evening in DC. Can’t wait to show you more tomorrow.”

While Sánchez’s racy red gown stood out among the conservatively dressed crowd, the look was in line with her usual style. She and Bezos, who have been together for more than four years and got engaged last May, attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2024, where Sánchez wore a red Lever Couture gown with a ruffled sheer train and voluminous sleeves.



