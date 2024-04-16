Laurence Fishburne, Casey Affleck Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Slingshot’ Picked Up by Signature for U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

Production, sales and distribution banner Signature Entertainment has acquired U.K. and Irish rights to “Slingshot,” the upcoming psychological sci-fi thriller starring Laurence Fishburne and Casey Affleck, from WME Independent.

The film — which follows an astronaut struggling to maintain his grip on reality while aboard a possibly fatally comprised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan — was directed by Mikael Håfström (“Evil”) from a script by Nathan Parker (“Moon”) and R. Scott Adam (“Donner Pass”). David Morrissey (“The Walking Dead”), Emily Beecham (“Hail, Caesar!”) and Tomer Capone (“The Boys”) also star.

“Slingshot” is an Astral Pictures production in association with Bluestone Entertainment, Széchenyi Funds Ltd. and Filmsquad. The film was produced by Richard Saperstein, Istvan Major and Beau Turpin, with executive producers Ivett Havasi, Shara Kay, Michael Hollingsworth, Tom Nohstadt, Ron Cundy, Nikolett Barabás, Jonathan Krauss, Brooklyn Weaver and Joanna Plafsky. It was recently acquired by Bleecker Street for the U.S.

The U.K. and Ireland deal was negotiated between Signature Entertainment’s chief commercial officer Elizabeth Williams and WME Independent.

“Signature has a fantastic track record with quality independent sci-fi films, and we are very pleased to add the excellent ‘Slingshot’ to our slate for 2024, and to be partnering once more with our friends at WME Independent,” Williams said.

Recent releases for Signature include the Berlinale 2023 LGBTQ revenge thriller “Femme,” the Jodie Comer-starring drama “The End We Start From” and Australian film “The New Boy” starring Cate Blanchett. The company recently announced that it was acquiring Latin American production and distribution outfit Particular Crowd, which achieved success in recent months with the releases of “La Extorsión” and “Casi Muerta.”

