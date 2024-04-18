Laurence Fishburne's 3 Children: All About Langston, Montana and Delilah

Laurence Fishburne encouraged his daughters and son to appreciate the arts

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty ; Nancy Ostertag/Getty Left: Delilah Fishburne and Laurence Fishburne attend The 75th Annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 in New York City. Right: Laurence Fishburne and his daughter Montana arrive at the National Dream Gala on November 13, 2006 in Washington, D.C.

Laurence Fishburne is a father to three children: a son, Langston, and two daughters, Montana and Delilah.

The Matrix star shares his two elder children with his first wife, Hajna O. Moss, while he fathered his youngest child with his ex-wife, Suits actress Gina Torres.

Following their split in 2017, Torres told PEOPLE, “Happily ... our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe."

While the actor rarely discusses his children in interviews, he opened up on The View about them in 2023. Explaining that his younger daughter, Delilah, had an interest in the arts, he said, “I may have one of my children who may actually be in the business.”

Laurence's two elder children have both had public profiles — Langston had a few roles in films, including Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Montana shares about her yoga practice on her Instagram.

Here’s everything to know about Laurence Fishburne’s children: Langston, Montana and Delilah.

Langston Fishburne, 36

Steve Mack/Alamy Lawrence Fishburne and Langston Fishburne at the meet and greet with the cast of 'Passing Strange' back stage at The Belasco Theater on May 25, 2008.

Laurence and Moss welcomed their first child together, son Langston, in July 1987.

Langston has followed in his dad's acting footsteps with roles in Discontinued, 86 Melrose Avenue, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Have a Little Faith, the 2011 drama in which his father played the lead.

In February 2023, Langston spoke with WGN News about his short film Stalled, which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. When the host asked Langston what it was like to have an Oscar-nominated actor as a father, he touched on a topic often discussed in Hollywood.

“There is a level of difficulty that no one really prepares you for,” he explained. “There is so much nepotism in the business as is there’s an assumption that ‘Oh, hey, everything’s handed to you,’ but oftentimes, the flip side tends to be the case.”

J. P. Aussenard/WireImage Laurence Fishburne, son Langston, daughter Montana and Gina Torres.

As for whether his dad encouraged him to take the same career path as he did, Langston shared: “He told me to follow my heart ... once I’d finished college — that was his big deal, get an education and after that, do whatever you want.”

After graduating, Langston took on various roles, including the younger version of Laurence's character in Ant-Man and the Wasp. “Working with my father is always a joy,” he said of his time on set for the action movie.

In addition to his work on-screen, Langston is a trained ballet dancer. “I danced professionally for about 12 years,” he explained. On his Instagram account, he has shared a handful of photos from his time dancing, including a tribute to International Dance Day.

Montana Fishburne, 32

Montana FIshburne Instagram Laurence Fishburne takes a picture with his daughter Montana Fishburne.

Laurence and Moss celebrated the arrival of their second child together, daughter Montana, in September 1991.

When she was in her 20s, Montana opened up to Reuters about her childhood, explaining that it was “as conventional as it could be.”

"It was traditionally unconventional," she said in 2010. "I’ve had divorced parents since I was 2, and my dad was a really famous actor ... We had the best of the best: private schools, traveling all over the world. I’ve had a happy life."

At the age of 18, Montana entered the adult film industry. In 2010, she spoke to PEOPLE about her chosen career path. “Being in an adult film is not a big deal to me,” she explained. “It’s something I always wanted to do. I have always been comfortable in my body and with my sexuality.”

Montana Fishburne Instagram Montana Fishburne and her mom Hajna O.Moss.

She also revealed that she didn’t get her parents’ approval before filming, saying, “I hear through relatives that [my dad is] upset but I haven’t talked to him directly for him to tell me his feelings."

Montana added, “I hope it’s not hurting him. It wasn’t done to hurt him. But I think it will take time and talking through the issues. Eventually, I hope he will be proud of me.”

In 2018, she shared a sweet photo of her and Laurence on Instagram. “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person....HE BELIEVED/S IN ME ❤️,” she captioned the snap of the pair posing with their arms around each other.

Montana also uses Instagram to share about her journey to becoming a certified yoga teacher. According to one of her posts, she was inspired to delve into fitness after her mom introduced her to Pilates, and it's been a passion since.

Delilah Fishburne, 16

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Laurence Fishburne poses with his daughter Delilah Fishburne on the Red Carpet of 'THE CAVE OF ADULLAM' at 2022 Tribeca Festival in New York City on June 13, 2022.

Laurence and Torres welcomed their first and only child together, Delilah, in June 2007.

During a 2023 interview on The View to promote his animated Marvel TV series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Laurence explained that he ran aspects of the project by his daughter for her approval.

“Well, we started this process five years ago, animation takes a long time,” he said. “And throughout the process, I would bring home little things like a 30-second clip of something to show her character design or a little clip of music ... and she was like, ‘Yep!’ “

Speaking further on Delilah’s hobbies, the John Wick star explained that she had an interest in theater.

“She was [in New York] with me while I was doing [the 2022 Broadway revival of] American Buffalo, and I took her to the Tony’s, and after that experience, she’s involved in theater at her school and is singing in gospel choir," he said.

Delilah often attends premieres and events with her father. On June 12, 2022, she and Laurence held hands while wearing matching yellow outfits on the Tony Awards red carpet, and the following day, she attended The Cave of Addulam premiere at Tribeca Film Festival alongside her dad. The father-daughter duo both donned gray suits to celebrate the evening.

